Ontario’s home building and development industry to speak to the financial implications of Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act

Toronto, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luca Bucci, CEO of the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA), will make an announcement at Queen’s Park on behalf of Ontario’s home building and development industry on municipal reactions to Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, and the need for greater transparency in municipal growth funding charges.

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: Remarks at 10:00 am. Media availability will follow.

Location: Queen’s Park Media Studio, Legislative Assembly of Ontario, 111 Wellesley St. W., Toronto

Notes: Media are asked to arrive by 9:50 a.m. Accredited media only.