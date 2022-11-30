Industrial Microbiology Market Report (2022 to 2030) - The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Pune, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Industrial Microbiology Market by Product (Instrument and System and Consumables), by Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Industries, Food & Beverage Industries, Agriculture & Environmental Industries, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industries and Others), by Test Type (Sterility Testing, Microbial Limit Detection, Bio-burden Detection Testing, Environment Testing and Others), by End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Hospitals & Clinical Diagnostic Centres, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the Industrial Microbiology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to reach US$ 122 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The introduction of new, cutting-edge products that can enhance or improve industrial microbiology operations is one of the main reasons that are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market for industrial microbiology. June 2022, STEMart introduced thorough sterility and microbiological testing services for sterile, non-pyrogenic products. Additionally, KTA Nutrition and Sundyota Numandis Group collaborated to introduce a range of nutraceutical products in India in December 2021 using high-quality ingredients. Products available include Beet Strong, Good Immunity, and Bye-Bye Stress, which support the body's natural ability to fight infections and encourage relaxation and sleep (which promotes overall well-being with added benefits of beetroot).

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global industrial microbiology market has been segmented into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Industries

Food & Beverage Industries

Agriculture & Environmental Industries

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industries

Others

Over the course of the forecast period, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is anticipated to experience significant market growth as a result of factors like rising R&D expenditures and the production of life-saving medications and therapies, particularly in the case of antibiotics and other antimicrobials. The role of microbiology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is anticipated to expand along with the rising demand for medications and treatments globally, which is anticipated to promote expansion in the research segment. Moreover, it is anticipated that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the market under consideration would increase primarily as a result of the rising research and development spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms around the world. For instance, the Congressional Budget Office reported that, in June 2021, the pharmaceutical industry worldwide spent close to USD 200 billion on research and development, compared to USD 83 million in 2019. Becton, Dickinson, and Company also spent USD 1,339 million more on research and development in FY2021 than in FY2020 ($1,096 million).

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on product, the global industrial microbiology market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The North America dominated the market during forecast period due to significant share over the forecast period due to a significant investment made in the research and development of new products by the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food industries, as well as an increase in product launches and a rise in the demand for fermented foods and nutraceuticals in the region. For instance, the Canadian pharmaceutical industry spent between USD 1.5 and USD 4.0 billion on research and development in 2019, with USD 2 billion going toward internal research and USD 950 million going toward both domestic and international research and development outsourcing, according to Statistics Canada's May 2021 report. The North American region is thus anticipated to hold a sizable position in the studied market over the course of the study's prediction period as a result of the aforementioned variables.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the Prominent market players in the global industrial microbiology include,

The 3m Company

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf Ag

Asiagel Corporation

Sartorius Ag

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton

Dickinson Company

Merck Kgaa

Novamed Ltd.

Biomérieux Sa

Qiagen

Due to the presence of several companies in different geographic regions, the industrial microbiology market is fairly competitive. By providing the newest goods available, these businesses help various industries expand both domestically and internationally.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL MICROBIOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Instrument and System Consumables GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL MICROBIOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Industries Food & Beverage Industries Agriculture & Environmental Industries Cosmetics & Personal Care Industries Others GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL MICROBIOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE Sterility Testing Microbial Limit Detection Bio-burden Detection Testing Environment Testing Others

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 66.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 122 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by product, application, test type, end user and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

