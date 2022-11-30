Outlook on the Snow Boot Global Market to 2027 - Prominent Players are now Diversifying into Other Profitable Segments

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snow Boot Market By Product Type, Material Type, Consumer Orientation, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast to 2013 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The snow boots market is anticipated to reach at a US$ 1.69 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.02 Bn by 2027. The market grew at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2013 to 2021. Share of snow boots market in its parent market (footwear market) is close to ~1.0%.
On the market, there are a lot of well-established companies. The number of huge enterprises has expanded as the market has grown. The vast majority of these big companies operate in the organised sector.
These businesses have established themselves in regional and target markets, and they are now trying to expand their operations across bigger landscapes. On the other hand, there is an increase in the number of unorganised businesses in the market, which are mostly small and medium-sized businesses. As a result of this emergence, there is more competition between the organised and unorganised sectors. Furthermore, formal sales channels are scarce in a number of emerging countries.
The unorganised sales channel in developing countries is popular due to the competitive price in the snow boot market. Such elements are driving the majority of price-conscious buyers to purchase products like snow boots, resulting in a boom in snow boot sales throughout various locations.
Key Takeaways from the Snow Boots Market Study
- In terms of sales channel, specialty stores held the largest share in 2021. This is due to the limitation of alternatives for snow boots and with it focused selling strategies in specialty stores that is leading to growth in volume of sales of snow boots.
- The use of neoprene rubber as a raw material has been adopted by the manufacturers of snow boots since the past few years. The customers are also preferring for neoprene snow boots due to its better quality and durability.
- Outdoor snow boots held the largest revenue share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead over the coming years owing to greater application of these snow boots in outdoor activities over the sport snow boots.
- North America and Europe led the market in 2021. High concentration of manufacturers on top of snowy climatic conditions in U.S., U.K., France, Russia, and Germany is projected to remain a favourable factor in the coming years.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the expansion of the snow boot market, as it has other industries. Governments enforced tight transportation and travel restrictions as a result of the outbreak.
- As a result, raw resources for the manufacture of snow boots and other related products were scarce. Furthermore, the pandemic's closing of numerous production factories culminated in the market's entire collapse throughout the crisis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.1.1. Growing outbound tourism from Asian Countries
3.1.2. Celebrity endorsements- Surging Sales
3.1.3. Commercial advertisements in the Digital Era
3.1.4. Growing winter sports coupled with the trend of skiing among people
3.1.5. Marketers Reach Out to Millennial
3.2. Product Innovation Trends
3.2.1. Companies Increasingly Spending on R&D and Stepping Up Innovation
3.2.2. Prominent Players are now Diversifying into Other Profitable Segments
3.2.3. Evolution in Product Design
3.3. Snow Sports: A Driving Force
3.3.1. Weather Impacts the Regional Sales
3.3.2. Total Participants in Snow Sports -Top Countries
3.3.3. Women's Snow Boots Sales Increases
3.3.4. Downhill Participation Shows Growth
3.3.5. Backcountry Focus: Speciality Sales of snow sports accessories are on the rise
4. Market positioning/Brand Assessment
4.1. Price is the top priority
4.2. Design the chief product influencer
4.3. Brand positioning the key sales differentiator
4.4. Mergers & Acquisition across the Value Chain (*If any)
4.5. Category Performance (By Product Type)
4.5.1. Total Searches by Product Type
4.5.2. Total Spend by generation
4.5.3. Browse v/s Purchase Rate
5. Impact of Covid-19 on Snow Boots Market
5.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Snow Boots Industry
5.2. Snow Boots Sales Projection, Q1-Q4 2020 During Covid-19 Pandemic
5.3. Pre Covid-19 Market Forecast v/s Post covid-19 Market Forecast
6. Covid-19 Impact on the World, and Economies
6.1. COVID-19 The Situation Now
6.2. The Effects of National Lockdown on Various Countries
6.3. Scenario For the Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis
6.4. Industries Affected by Coronavirus Outbreak Worldwide
6.5. Projected Recovery for Hardest Hit Sectors
6.6. Coronavirus Impact on the World Bank
6.7. Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Industry
6.8. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, 2020
6.9. Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain Worldwide
6.10. Planning & Managing During COVID-19 Pandemic
6.11. Upcoming Pointers Business Leaders Should Focus On
7. Global Snow Boots Market Demand Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2027
7.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2013-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2027
7.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
8. Global Snow Boots Market - Pricing Analysis
8.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type
8.2. Pricing Break-up
8.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing
8.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing
8.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
9. Global Snow Boots Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2027
9.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2013-2021
9.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2027
9.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
9.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
10. Market Background
10.1. Macro-Economic Factors
10.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
10.1.2. Global Industry Value Added
10.1.3. Consumer Buying Behaviour Analysis
10.1.4. Global Consumer Spending Outlook
10.1.5. Global Population Outlook
10.1.6. Global Retail Dynamics
10.1.7. Global Internet Penetration Outlook
10.1.8. Global Sustainability Overview
10.1.9. Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic
10.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
10.3. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis
10.3.1. Profit Margin Analysis at each Sales point
10.3.2. List & role of key participants
10.3.2.1. Manufacturers
10.3.2.2. Distributors/Retailers
10.3.2.3. List of Private Label Brands
10.4. PESTLE Analysis
10.5. Region Wise Market Positioning Assessment
10.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix
10.7. Porter's Five Force
10.8. Market Dynamics
10.8.1. Drivers
10.8.2. Restraints
10.8.3. Opportunity Analysis
11. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by Product Type
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2013 - 2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022 - 2027
11.3.1. Outdoor
11.3.2. Sports
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
12. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by Consumer Orientation
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2013 - 2021
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast By Consumer Orientation, 2022 - 2027
12.3.1. Male
12.3.2. Female
12.3.3. Kids
12.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Consumer Orientation
13. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by Material Type
13.1. Introduction/Key Findings
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis By Material Type, 2013 - 2021
13.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast By Material Type, 2022 - 2027
13.3.1. Synthetic
13.3.2. Rubber
13.3.3. Leather
13.3.4. Shearling
13.3.5. Other Material Type
13.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type
14. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by End Use
14.1. Introduction/Key Findings
14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis By End Use, 2013 - 2021
14.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast By End Use, 2022 - 2027
14.3.1. Residential
14.3.2. Commercial
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End Use
15. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by Price
15.1. Introduction/Key Findings
15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis By Price, 2013 - 2021
15.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast By Price, 2022 - 2027
15.3.1. Economic
15.3.2. Premium (Designer/Limited Edition/Exclusive Collection)
15.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Price
16. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by Sales Channel
16.1. Introduction/Key Findings
16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis By Sales Channel, 2013 - 2021
16.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022 - 2027
16.3.1. Sport Stores
16.3.2. Specialty Stores
16.3.3. Multi-Brand Stores
16.3.4. Independent Small Retailers
16.3.5. Online Retailers
16.3.6. Other Sales Channels
16.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel
17. Global Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027, by Region
18. North America Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
19. Latin America Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
20. Europe Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
21. East Asia Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
22. South Asia Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
23. Oceania Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
24. MEA Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
25. Country Level Snow Boots Market Analysis 2013-2021 and Forecast 2022-2027
26. Market Structure Analysis
27. Competition Analysis
27.1. Competition Dashboard
27.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition
27.3. Competition Benchmarking
27.4. Competition Deep Dive
27.4.1. Adidas AG
27.4.1.1. Overview
27.4.1.2. Product Portfolio
27.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
27.4.1.4. Sales Footprint
27.4.1.5. Strategy Overview
27.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
27.4.1.5.2. Product Strategy
27.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
27.4.2. Asics Corporation
27.4.3. Bata Limited
27.4.4. Columbia Sportswear Company
27.4.5. Crocs, Inc.
27.4.6. DC Shoes Company
27.4.7. Deckers Outdoor Corporation
27.4.8. Deichmann SE
27.4.9. Honeywell International Inc.
27.4.10. Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co
27.4.11. Kamik Company
27.4.12. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.
27.4.13. New Balance Athletics, Inc.
27.4.14. Nike, Inc.
27.4.15. Polartec, LLC
27.4.16. Puma SE
27.4.17. Skechers U.S.A., Inc.
27.4.18. The Aldo Group, Inc.
27.4.19. VF Corporation
27.4.20. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
27.4.21. Baffin
27.4.22. Santana Canada
27.4.23. Hackberry Inc.
27.4.24. The Timberla Company
27.4.25. W-D Apparel Company, LLC.
27.4.26. Other Players (As per Request)
28. Brand Mapping Analysis
29. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
30. Research Methodology
