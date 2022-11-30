The First Connected Social Commerce Platform to Bring TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Feeds into a One-Stop Real-Time Social Shop

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapidly growing social commerce platform is backed by a team of retail innovators that allows creators and consumers to shop the direct feeds of thousands of creators across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Pushing innovation forward in the category that includes veterans such as liketoknow.it and Rakuten, Motom (https://www.motom.me/) differentiates itself by fundamentally changing the way consumers can shop across the entire social media ecosystem and providing all creators and brands with an easy-to-use, scalable way to increase their revenue and grow their audiences.

This holiday season, Motom is extending its affiliate fees and discounts to 15% for all consumers and creators. Whether creating LikeBoard gift guides, posting shopping lists, or your own curated lists directly to your storefront, Motom will give you cash back as you shop for your family, friends, colleagues, and even yourself. Whether you're a creator with millions of followers or a consumer who wants all your favorite items in one place, Motom's cash-back holiday program is for everyone.

"As an open social shopping platform, we're excited to offer all creators the highest commission percentages while giving them access to thousands of brands and a robust social shopping community to boost both their sales and audience," said Matt Diamond, CEO of Motom. "For the holidays this year, we're giving back to our entire community by offering everyone the opportunity to earn 15% cash back when they do their holiday shopping directly on Motom."

To find out more about Motom's holiday program, please check it out here. For inspiration, check out all of the holiday creator gift guides on Motom's LikeBoard feed as you shop. There is everything from "Under $50," "Gifts for Fashion Girlies," "Best TikTok products for your BFF," to "Coquette Looks for the Holiday," "Gifts for Wellness Lifestyle," "Stocking Stuffers," and more.

About Motom

Motom is the first connected social shopping platform that empowers all creators to launch their own storefronts where all their content from TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube can be made shoppable in one place. Creators sell, connect, and share intimately with their audience while earning more from their content using Motom's tools and gaining access to 250K+ monthly social shoppers. Motom's platform neutrality and exclusive shopping focus will fundamentally change the way consumers can shop across the entire social ecosystem, expand opportunities for all creators, and enable brands and retailers to lower customer acquisition costs.

Motom was founded by the team who successfully launched some of the largest youth properties in the past 20 years, including Alloy and Delia's e-commerce and media businesses and entertainment properties, including Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. For all media inquiries, please contact Collxab at Motom@CollXab.com.

