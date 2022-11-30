Chiropractic Care in the New Year

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness clinic in San Antonio, TX, are pleased to announce the availability of chiropractic services for the new year.



"People make all sorts of New Year's resolutions," says Dr. Phillips. "This year, I would like more people to resolve to put their health first by prioritizing chiropractic care. Our clinic is ready and willing to help patients start the new year with better vitality."

Dr. Phillips offers a full range of chiropractic services for the new year. These include spinal decompression, laser therapy, sports chiropractic, and pain management. A chiropractor is specially trained to perform a variety of techniques, including spinal adjustments. Studies show that chiropractic care is effective at treating and managing many health problems. That includes not just neck and back pain but also many other symptoms and conditions.

Dr. Phillips takes the time to study and understand exactly what is going on with a person's health and learn how to solve health challenges optimally.

The clinic also provides services related to, and that enhance chiropractic. These include massage therapy, nutrition, and active care. "We are looking forward to helping many more people in the new year," says Dr. Phillips, "and it is gratifying to help people who are in pain and dealing with other serious symptoms."

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness focus on addressing the root causes of illnesses, rather than just treating them with invasive and potentially harmful modalities. Dr. Phillips has been in the chiropractic profession for 33 years. He has helped many patients return to normal functioning and a much better quality of life.

People who are ready to make a fresh start with their health in the new year are invited to contact Dr. Phillips' office at (210) 545-1144 for more details and to schedule an appointment.