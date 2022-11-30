WISe.ART at Miami Art Week to host a whole array of NFTs and Web3-centric interactions

WISe.ART is proud to be working with artists worldwide ensuring that their digital art and physical works are protected. This month, we are scouting for more artists at the Miami Art Week and Dcentral Miami.

WISeKey’s WISe.ART NFT platform features individual NFTs

as Certificates of Ownership or as phygital packages including an existing tangible asset and a digital verified provenance certificate.

Nasdaq Tower Video - https://youtu.be/sNU0--z3cXY



Geneva, Miami – November 30, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced that international artists have joined its WISe.ART NFT Marketplace. WISe.ART NFT Marketplace increasingly see a future for the tokens that upends the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

The WISe.ART team is the ART MIAMI, SCOPE, ARTBASEL AND DCENTRAL this week attending conferences and events to scout for new material and inform major collectors of the importance of NFTs for their existing collection and new acquisitions in digital art.

There are a growing number of screen and other support providers to enhance the digital art collections. Savvy collectors are clearly looking for better options to display their digital art and the industry is rapidly responding this demand.

“Beneficial Owners as well as curators must consider the tokenisation of their collections for safety and ensuring their investments at the same time,” said Sixtine Crutchfield, Art Director of WISe.ART. “Before long, NFTs will be the norm in our daily lives for our personal data and all our valuables. The tokenisation of assets will be a part of every will in the future. Museums will tokenise all or part of their collections to raise funds for their research work, exhibition planning and it will be a safety net in case of new pandemics.”

WISe.ART provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISeKey has added the support of Polygon and CasperLabs blockchains, drastically reducing and even eliminating gas fees for creators, buyers, and sellers on the WISe.ART marketplace. WISe.ART ensures interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution.

Responding to the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods, the WISe.Art platform has developed a fully-fledged marketplace with the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labelling options and custom-made NFT design. VR environments are being explored to offer our collectors and creators the comfort of their own space with private or public access keys. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

Always looking for the latest technology to remain at the top of their game, WISe.ART attends the major art and tech events every year. At DCentral Miami, the team is participatin in workshops about Smart contracts and physical contracts which can be included in the NFTs to describe the usage rights of the NFT buyer, including monetization of their collection. We are happy to share the feedback of our experience with our developers who continually improve the WISe.ART platform with state-of-the-art functionalities. WISe.Art team is working on several projects including a new type of NFT in a sector parallel to the arts. Follow WISe.Art on social media to learn more.

