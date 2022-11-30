Infinera Announces 2023 Investor Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) will hold an Investor Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Omni Hotel in San Diego, California. The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time and include presentations by members of executive management, followed by a reception. In-person attendance is by invitation only.



Additional information will be available at a later date, including a detailed agenda. Presentations and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event at investors.infinera.com.



Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.