Habitat for Humanity GTA, Tribute Communities and Secure Capital to Bring 27 Affordable Homes to Pickering

Toronto, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribute Communities (Tribute) and Secure Capital (Secure) are partnering with Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA) to create 27 new affordable homes in the city of Pickering. The two and three-bedroom condominiums will be made available exclusively to eligible families and are made possible thanks to the generosity of Tribute and Secure, who are providing the homes to Habitat GTA at a fraction of their cost. Working families who purchase these affordable Habitat homes will enjoy all the same benefits as a Habitat home built by volunteers, including zero down payment and a mortgage geared to their income.

"At Habitat GTA we’ve worked hard to create the process that will enable more developers to partner with us so we can deliver as many affordable homeownership spaces as possible in the GTA,” said Joshua Bénard, Vice President of Real Estate for Habitat GTA. “With more families finding it harder to afford a home, we’re excited to engage with community-minded developers who are proactively building inclusive communities.”

“One of our core values is to be good corporate citizens when it comes to the communities we build and this partnership shows we are truly committed,” said Steven Libfeld, CEO of Tribute Communities. “We had so much success working with Habitat GTA to create quality, affordable homes for families in the past that it made perfect sense for us to approach them so we could team up again.”

“This is a dream come true. I remember Habitat delivering a total of 29 homes when I was on the board in 2010; being on the developer side and offering 27 homes in one project for Habitat feels incredible!” said Secure Principal David Ogden.

“On behalf of the City of Pickering, its Members of Council, and residents, I sincerely thank Habitat for Humanity GTA for helping to make homeownership a reality for many deserving families through its plans to build 27 new and affordable homes here in Pickering,” said Kevin Ashe, Mayor, City of Pickering. “As we are faced with a housing crisis, Habitat for Humanity GTA is playing such a critical role in providing low-income families with economic stability and independence, which are underpinned by the pride of home ownership.”

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to Habitat for Humanity GTA, Tribute Communities and Secure Capital for bringing 27 new affordable homes to the region, said John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO, Region of Durham. This marks a significant step towards improving affordability and access to housing in Durham Region, in a time when many people are faced with challenges and setbacks due to the current housing market and ongoing pandemic. Creating affordable housing remains a top priority in Durham Region and it is heartening to see our community partners come together to create more inclusive communities for all of our residents.”

Tribute will be aiming to deliver the affordable Habitat homes as part of its VuPoint community at Liverpool Rd. & Bayly St. in Pickering starting in 2026. The builder has a proud history of generosity and creating stronger, more inclusive communities – in 2019 it partnered with Habitat GTA to create an entire floor of affordable homes at its Stanley high-rise in downtown Toronto.

“We are increasingly seeing developers looking to play a key role in building more sustainable, inclusive communities and Tribute Communities is a great example of that,” said Bénard. “Once we establish a relationship with a developer, we typically see repeat business together.”

This affordable homeownership initiative is made possible thanks to the collaboration between Habitat GTA, Tribute, the City of Pickering and the Region of Durham. Habitat GTA extends its gratitude to its dedicated partners who are committed to building communities that are more vibrant, diverse, sustainable and inclusive.

Families can sign-up to be notified when these homes become available and learn about other Habitat homeownership opportunities at habitatgta.ca/builds.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is a local organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to hundreds of families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more visit habitatgta.ca.

About Tribute Communities

Tribute Communities is an award-winning builder with more than 35 years’ experience and over 35,000 homes and condominiums built across the GTA. Tribute consistently creates unique high-rise and low-rise communities that are always above industry standards for excellence and design. The company has an outstanding reputation that has been recognized with many top industry awards.

About Secure Capital

Secure Capital is a disciplined real estate investment manager and advisor based in Toronto, Ontario founded in 2001. The cycle-tested management team has extensive experience in a wide range of asset classes across North America. The principals have transacted and managed over $10 billion of industrial, retail, office and residential assets.