HYTN Sells Out of Innovative Holiday Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (“HYTN” or the “Company”) (CSE: HYTN) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, HYTN Cannabis Inc., has achieved 100% purchase fulfillment of its holiday specific offerings, delivering festive flavours to cannabis consumers across Canada. The products, which include THC infused Spiced Apple Cider and Mandarin Orange Nano-Gummies and Sparkling Beverages, were formulated specifically for the holiday season and have a unique logo motif celebrating the season. The Nano-Gummies also feature the company’s unique merchandised master pack providing value for cannabis retailers.



Jason Broome, HYTN Chief Operating Officer, commented, “This achievement demonstrates HYTNs ability to rapidly develop new products and move them through our robust quality and testing systems. Bringing these holiday specific products to market in a narrow two-month window demonstrates our ability to meet customer demand and is challenging for other cannabis producers to emulate. The new Spiced Apple Cider THC Sparkling Beverage is also our first fruit-based product and highlights some of the best flavours of the Okanagan Valley, a region rich in apple cultivation tradition. On top of these products tasting great they also feature the next generation of Elevation Technology®, allowing smaller particle size, and an improved flavour profile.”

“We're completely sold out,” noted Elliot McKerr, HYTN Chief Executive Officer. “Nova Scotia took the lead by requesting a holiday offering and we were able to work with other provincial buyers in British Columbia and Saskatchewan to make this opportunity a reality. Our integrated product development platform demonstrates the ability to rapidly innovate within the cannabis marketplace and we are encouraged by the demand for limited product offerings. I would expect this to be the first of many limited product offerings to be associated with holidays and events and am looking forward to the continued development of HYTN products.”

The company notes that these products are the first to feature the newest iteration of HYTN's Elevation Technology® delivering a rapid onset of effects and predictable and controllable dose and experience. The new formulation, which has been in development for over 12 months, has yielded better results in particle size, consistency, taste, and has reduced costs by over 50%.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium cannabis goods. With the mission to be the leading provider of consistent, natural, and delicious cannabis products, HYTN focuses its efforts on identifying category opportunities and takes an innovative approach to delivering elevated cannabis experiences to a discerning customer base.

Please visit www.hytn.life for more information or contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

1.866.590.9289

HYTN Investor Relations

1.866.590.9289

investments@hytn.life

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the opportunity to further advance the Company’s mission of elevating the cannabis experience; (ii) the Company’s plan to launch seasonal offerings and the anticipated scope of such offerings; (iii) the Company entrenching itself is a leader of cannabis innovation and ensuring superior and elevated cannabis experiences for its customers. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company’s business include, among other things: the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its current and future obligations; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company’s industry; general economic and business conditions; and the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time, on the Company's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact are deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790f1f8f-5e9d-44b9-ad3d-39deb80fa89d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dba8d35-9254-46e3-9d31-adcd8e9292a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a64c9fcd-26c9-4560-aa6d-3effad73352e