Azzad Portfolios Recognized as "Top Guns" by Informa Investment Solutions

Falls Church, Virginia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management announced today that five of its investment strategies have again been awarded "Top Guns" designation by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. This quarterly ranking is used widely by asset managers and investors.

PSN Top Guns performance rankings are tabulated for thousands of strategies across 75 peer groups subdivided by increasingly rigorous screens and reported in ascending classes from 1-6 stars, indicating time period.

The following Azzad investment portfolios were awarded Top Guns status:

Large Cap Growth

Top ten performer within the Large Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Top ten performer within the Large Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Growth Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Large Cap Value

Top ten performer within the Large Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Small Cap Value

Top ten performer within the Small Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)

Top ten performer within the Small Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Small Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)

Mid Cap Value

Top ten performer within the Mid Cap Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Top ten performer within the US Value Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

International

Top ten performer within the International Equity Universe based on return for the most recent one-year period (2 Stars)

Top ten performer within the International Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period (3 Stars)

Top ten performer within the International Equity Universe based on return for the most recent three-year period, plus superior three-year rolling returns relative to the benchmark and an r-squared of at least 0.80 for the most recent five-year period (4 Stars)

All potential investments are screened in accordance with the firm’s Islamic investing guidelines.

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six categories in over 50 universes. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis.

The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located here.

About Azzad

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their Islamic values. In addition to investment management, the firm offers holistic financial planning services to high net worth families across the United States. Azzad is a member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.