$10.97 Billion Potential Global Condom Market Could Be a Key Driver of Growth for Israeli Cannabis Technology Company BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (“BYND Cannasoft” or the “Company”) announced today it is aiming to enter into the global condom market, which is expected to grow to USD $10.97 billion by 2030. The company intends to offer consumers a revolutionary design for sexual pleasure as it expands its patent for its EZ-G device to include an innovative double-faceted condom design. According to the patent application, the double-faceted condom will have a double pocket containing lubricant to heighten both partners’ sexual pleasure.



The Global Condom Market is expected to grow from USD 5.31 billion in 2021 to USD 10.97 billion by 2030, according to an August 2022 report from Custom Market Insights. Condom sales increased through online platforms during the pandemic, as constant lockdowns and restrictions on movement impacted demand. The report states, "Innovations in the existing products will drive market growth in the coming years. Most of these products available in the market are comfortable and reduce any hindrance in the procedure." An increase in cases of hormonal imbalance due to prolonged consumption of oral pills will also have an impact on the growth of the market during this forecast period.

ONE, the first and only condoms approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in anal sex, and sold at Walmart stores in the U.S., is designed with 50 percent more lubricant. Consumer preferences have resulted in many condom manufacturers marketing flavored condoms to appeal to the younger generation. In 2021 Durex Condoms launched extra thin condoms in various flavors for the Indian market. Existing manufacturers of condoms followed suit and are providing new products targeting oral sex in different flavors. Oral sex is a significant means of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) should the person at the receiving end can come into contact with the affected person's blood, sexual fluids, or skin. Since traditional latex condoms for oral sex are unappealing to most consumers, many condom manufacturers have introduced condoms with various flavors to take advantage of the growth in the sexually active population.

BYND Cannasoft intends to design its double-faceted condom to enhance pleasure and comfort while increasing the use of protection during sex and lowering the number of sexually transmitted infections. According to the patent application, the condom will have a double pocket that will contain a lubricant that is released evenly when used. The advantage of this type of condom is the possibility of diluting the lubricants with natural oils, such as CBD, at low concentrations. The oil will be evenly dispersed which is designed to alleviate difficulties in intimate relationships and increase pleasure for both partners.

Intimate partners could use lubricants like CBD with the double-faceted condom to improve the quality of sex. CBD for sex has become increasingly popular for many reasons, such as eliminating pain from chronic conditions like endometriosis. Other reasons CBD has become increasingly popular for sex include increasing pleasure, easing stress and performance anxiety, and setting the right mood. The reason for this increase in lubricants containing CBD is that reproductive organs and sexual tissue have many cannabinoid receptors. CBD increases sensitivity and promotes the body's natural lubrication by increasing blood flow to these tissues. Many consumers report that CBD relaxes their muscles and allows for much more enjoyable sex, enabling them to focus on intimacy.

Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft, said, “The expansion of our patent for the EZ-G device to include a double-faceted condom design could create additional value for BYND Cannasoft. Should we be successful with our patent application, the global condom market is fragmented, but growing significantly. Many of the leading vendors are opting for the acquisition of small and medium-sized vendors to increase their revenue share in the market. We will keep our shareholders updated on this new development.”

