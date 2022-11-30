Infinidat Is Recognized with Three Accolades at the SDC Awards

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company’s enterprise storage solutions were awarded three prestigious industry awards by SDC magazine, headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Now in its 13th year, the SDC awards are one of the most highly regarded in the IT industry and focus on recognizing and rewarding successful solutions and services that form the foundation for digital transformation. Infinidat received the following three accolades in the 2022 awards:

Winner - Data Security/Compliance Innovation of the Year for InfiniSafe®

Runner up - Storage Company of the Year

Runner up - Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year for the InfiniBox™ SSA II



Eric Herzog, CMO, at Infinidat said: “To have received so many awards this year has been outstanding, and we are delighted to see our hard work to further the enterprise storage industry rewarded at the renowned SDC Awards 2022. Infinidat’s drive and ambition to innovate sets us apart from the storage landscape and this attitude, together with the business and technical value we bring to our enterprise customers, makes our technology solutions so highly sought after.”

Highlights of why Infinidat achieved three 2022 SDC industry awards include:

Winner - Data Security/Compliance Innovation of the Year for InfiniSafe®: Infinidat’s InfiniSafe® technology was named the winner in this category because InfiniSafe brings enterprise storage platforms to the forefront of helping thwart cyberattacks and ransomware demands, enabling the creation of cyber storage resilient environments at no extra cost. Unique to the enterprise storage industry, InfiniSafe provides a comprehensive cyber storage solution to help companies expand cyber resilience throughout their data center primary storage and secondary storage infrastructure. The technology, which is available across Infinidat’s entire portfolio, is described by industry analysts as setting new standards of cyber storage resilience for the entire industry.

Runner up - Storage Company of the Year: Infinidat has sustained incredible performance, building on its strong achievements. Successes have included several major product announcements including InfiniSafe cyber storage resilience software, launch of InfiniBox™ SSA II, substantial updates to the InfiniGuard® modern data protection and cyber storage resilience platform, InfiniOps™, and dramatic expansion of the company’s guarantee program. The company reported 40% bookings growth in 2021 with a 130% increase in Fortune 100 customers. Infinidat is now the only enterprise storage vendor to offer cyber storage resilience guarantees for any primary storage platform. In addition, Infinidat continues to receive outstanding recognition among global industry analysts, including Gartner, ESG, IDC, GigaOm and others.

Runner up – Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year for the InfiniBox™ SSA II: InfiniBox SSA II is an enterprise-class storage platform with unmatched high availability, ease of use, extensive cyber storage resilience, autonomous automation, high reliability, plus comprehensive AIOps integration. InfiniBox SSA II stood out in this category for providing 100% availability and cyber recoverability guarantees on an all-flash array. Verifying the importance of this achievement, Infinidat was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the fifth consecutive year.

The 13th SDC Magazine Award winners were announced on 24 November 2022 at a gala dinner.

Click here to see the complete list of winners and finalists.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our Partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159