LEX Reception launches legal reception service in Canada to give lawyers more time

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEX Reception, the legal reception service, launched in Canada this month to support firms across the country. With 10 years of experience, they deliver personalized client service to give lawyers more time for their practice and themselves.

LEX’s receptionists are dedicated to legal. They can confidently perform intake for your firm. They can also book consultations, push new contacts to your practice management system, take payment over the phone, and call out to clients to follow up with contracts. Canadian lawyers work, on average, 50 hours per week ( Canadian Bar Association ). With long hours, balancing work and home life can be tough, but LEX helps legal professionals switch off.

These long hours are made worse by calls coming in outside of office hours; with clients calling during the evening, at the weekends, or during vacations. While most lawyers prefer to work a traditional workday, 86% work outside of typical working hours, and 73% work during weekends ( Clio Legal Trends Report ). Phone calls during office hours force many legal professionals to drop the case they were working on, in order to ensure they answer their potential next client.

Even taking a five-minute call can cost valuable time, as lawyers must take the call, write notes, enter into their practice management system, and then shift their attention back to their casework. With technology partners like Clio, MyCase, and LawPay, and a decade of experience handling calls for legal practices, LEX Reception gives lawyers more time.

LEX is a full legal reception service, handling more for their clients than just call answering. Lawyers complete, on average, 2.6 hours of billable work per day ( Clio Legal Trends Report ). The rest is spent on non-billable tasks like client intake, data entry, free consultations, and chasing signatures or payments. By handing some of these tasks over to a trusted partner, lawyers find they have more time in the day to take on new cases, or just finish early on a Friday.

LEX Reception’s Operations Director, Bre Swanson, said, “Every lawyer has a life outside of their practice, but too often, work gets in the way. We believe that lawyers deserve a great work-life balance and this is completely achievable. By entrusting their calls to LEX, they can reclaim flexibility for themselves, whether that means attending their kid’s first game or taking an uninterrupted vacation.”

Thanks to their clients, LEX Reception donates 1% to global wildlife non-profits giving more time to animals at risk of extinction. They have supported some of the most threatened animals in the world, including the vaquita porpoise, the red wolf, and the mountain gorilla. Species close to home need just as much support, and their donations have helped to conserve Red Knots, bumblebees, and polar bears.

For further press information, please contact: Fiona Stevenson, Senior Head of Mattering for LEX Reception, at fiona.h.stevenson@lexreception.com .

Notes to Editors: LEX Reception is a legal reception provider, supporting attorneys and law firms with professional call answering, client intake, appointment and consultation scheduling, and other outsourced services. With real receptionists working from anywhere across the U.S., Canada, and the UK, LEX Reception offers 24/7 support.

About LEX Reception: LEX Reception is a legal receptionist and chat service. With 10 years of experience working with firms in the US, they are legal-specialized and provide 24/7 client service for lawyers.