The New Classroom Instruction That Works: The Best Research-Based Strategies for Increasing Student Achievement has arrived!

Arlington, VA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of The New Classroom Instruction That Works: The Best Research-Based Strategies for Increasing Student Achievement, copublished with McREL International. Authored by Bryan Goodwin and Kristin Rouleau, the new streamlined edition distills McREL’s comprehensive review and analysis of hundreds of scientific studies into 14 easy-to-implement and proven instructional strategies that yield significant positive effects for a diverse array of students.

Rigorous, Up-to-Date Research Translated into Effective Classroom Practices

Over the past two decades, education research has evolved significantly, creating a growing collection of studies that employ scientific methods to measure the true impact of various teaching and learning strategies on student outcomes. Authors Bryan Goodwin and Kristin Rouleau, along with Cheryl Abla, Karen Baptiste, Tonia Gibson, and Michele Kimball, started from scratch, taking a fresh look at what a new generation of research tells us about effective teaching and which practices all teachers should build into their professional repertoire. The result is a streamlined set of teaching strategies that are practical, straightforward, focused on what works, and powered by updated research that represents today’s highly diverse classrooms.

14 Streamlined Instructional Strategies Proven to Promote Deep, Meaningful, and Lasting Learning

Although this book is grounded in evidence-based research, it’s been translated into practical guidance to apply in the classroom—blending the science of teaching with the science of learning. It distills the highest-quality and most inclusive research findings into a set of 14 teaching strategies, giving both new and veteran teachers a clear idea of what to do, when to do it, and why. These strategies—all of which are effective and complementary and focused on what works—are presented within a framework geared toward planning for student learning and aligned with how the brain learns.

The chapters are organized according to the six phases of learning identified in Learning That Sticks (Goodwin et al., 2020). Each chapter offers a brief overview of the phase and the cognitive science behind it, then shares the teaching strategies aligned with that phase of learning. The last chapter brings it all together for educators with suggestions on how to embed these strategies into professional practices to ensure the success of every learner.

About the Authors

Bryan Goodwin is the president and CEO of McREL International, a Denver-based nonprofit education research and development organization. Goodwin, a former teacher and award-winning business journalist, has been at McREL for more than 20 years, serving previously as chief operating officer and director of communications and marketing. Goodwin writes a monthly research column for Educational Leadership and presents research findings and insights to audiences across the United States and in Canada, the Middle East, and Australia.

Kristin Rouleau is the vice president of learning services at McREL, where she works with schools, districts, and state DOEs as they navigate change and implement practices and structures to increase student achievement. Rouleau is a licensed school administrator with more than 25 years of experience in education, working in a variety of racially and culturally diverse communities. She has served as a classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, elementary school principal, and district-level curriculum administrator.

Follow Goodwin on LinkedIn or his personal Twitter or professional Twitter.

Follow Rouleau on LinkedIn or Twitter .

For more information on ASCD's professional development books and resources, visit www.ascd.org/books.

About ASCD

ASCD is a passionate community of life-changing educators. Our community is empowered to be equity and instructional warriors who transform vision into practice. For 75 years, we have worked side by side with educators from every level in all 50 states and more than 200 countries to help them find their people and amplify their voices to reach many. Our professional learning services let educators chart their own learning journey, as educators, and as leaders, so they and their students can flourish. Learn more at www.ascd.org and visit ASCD's virtual learning community to view a full slate of educator professional learning opportunities and conferences.

###