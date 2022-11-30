BrewBilt Manufacturing: $200M on Horizon with World-Renowned Recognition

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces that the Company has earned world-renowned recognition for its BrewBilt brand while advancing discussions of franchising with a major entertainment and hospitality company.



Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We are moving discussions forward with a major entertainment and hospitality company that owns and operates over 100 hotels, restaurants, and lounges. Brewery franchises are getting more and more attention. Not only is it profitable, but it is also thriving. The BrewBilt franchises will assure customers of the freshest and proprietary BrewBilt craft beers in the market with their existing restaurants and lounges.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “The average brewery franchises in the US and Europe require a minimum investment amount of $1,152,900 up to $1,895,564. BrewBilt Manufacturing can build better quality equipment and BrewBilt Brewing can utilize their craft beer recipes and expertise in managing these locations. Projected revenues for BrewBilt exceed $175M. This revenue in addition to our private customer sales revenue allows $200M in growth.”

According to a report by Market Research Future, the craft beer market will be worth USD 248.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.50%. BrewBilt Manufacturing is quickly becoming a major competitor in this market as the Company filed its 10Q for the period ending September 30, 2022, indicating that assets to date have increased by approximately 60% for the period ending September 30, 2022, while sales increased 54% for the same period compared to last year, respectively. The Company believes that the increase is due to BrewBilt Manufacturing’s world-renowned branding and recognition.



ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbilt.com )

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brew houses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.