BrewBilt Brewing: Craft Beer Market Worth USD 248.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.50%

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces that the Company’s brand of quality craft beer is quickly being recognized in Northern California as it moves forward with discussions of a potential $100M deal with a major entertainment and hospitality company while at the same time delivering to large commercial accounts such as Grocery Outlet and Albertsons/Safeway stores.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We are moving discussions forward with a major entertainment and hospitality company that owns and operates over 100 hotels, restaurants, and lounges. Brewery franchises are getting more and more attention these days. The Company delivered its first commercial craft beers in July 2022. To date we have over 140 customers and are producing over 100BBL (3,100 gallons or approximately 25,000 pints) per month and growing exponentially. Our projected sales with commercial accounts and franchising can exceed $130M.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “According to a report by Market Research Future, the craft beer market will be worth USD 248.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.50%. BrewBilt Brewing is quickly becoming a major competitor in this market.”

BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.



Follow us on Twitter ( @BrewBiltBrewing ) and Instagram ( @BrewBilt_Brewing )

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com )

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company