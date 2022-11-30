Hydrostor Announces Advisory Board to Accelerate Deployment of Long Duration Energy Storage Infrastructure

TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor Inc. (Hydrostor), a leading long-duration energy storage solution provider, announced today the members of its newly formed Advisory Board. The foundation members bring a wealth of knowledge from the energy industry and will support Hydrostor’s mission to enable the energy transition through the international deployment of critical energy infrastructure, using Hydrostor’s long duration advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) solution.

The Advisory Board members announced today include:

James P. Avery , Board Director, Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC); former Chief Development Officer, San Diego Gas & Electric

, Mark W. Maher , Former Trustee, Southwest Power Pool Regional Entity; former CEO, WECC; former Vice President, Transmission Services, PacifiCorp; former Senior Vice President, Bonneville Power Administration and former member, Governor’s Energy Policy Committee, Oregon

, Eric Redman, CEO, Sustainable Syngas LLC; Chief Experience Officer and General Counsel, Sustainable Energy Ventures LLC; US board member Global Carbon Capture & Storage Institute; Senior Policy Fellow for Deep Decarbonization Initiative, School of Global Policy & Strategy, University of California San Diego; Graduate of Harvard College, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School

Hydrostor Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Curtis VanWalleghem said, “We are delighted to welcome such an esteemed group of energy professionals to advise Hydrostor through our next stage of growth. The Advisory Board members offer diverse experience in utility and power sector industries, including extensive generation, transmission, permitting, commercial and regulatory expertise.”

Judith (Judi) Johansen, Independent Hydrostor Board Member, noted “The formation of the Advisory Board is an indication of Hydrostor’s growing market presence and ambitious energy infrastructure build-out targets. Hydrostor’s critical advancements that increase siting flexibility and round-trip efficiency, while removing fossil fuels from the process, unlocks the true potential of traditional CAES. We look forward to further demonstrating the complimentary role A-CAES plays with existing energy systems and skillsets, and positioning Hydrostor as a leading long duration energy storage provider.”

The Advisory Board will play an important role advising the Hydrostor leadership team as they deliver the 500MW - 4,000MWh Willow Rock project in California, the 200MW - 1,600MWh Silver City project in Australia, and advance a significant pipeline of additional projects globally.

