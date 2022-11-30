ChampionX named ExxonMobil’s 2022 Supplier of the Year

ChampionX is first company to receive new annual supplier recognition award based on performance, service quality, and responsiveness

ChampionX supports global ExxonMobil Upstream activities, including U.S. and Guyana operations

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX), a global leader in chemistry programs and services, artificial lift solutions, automation and optimization equipment, and drilling technologies for the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry, today announced it was named ExxonMobil’s 2022 “Supplier of the Year.”

This is the first time ExxonMobil has awarded this honor to one of its suppliers.

ChampionX President and Chief Executive Officer Soma Somasundaram and members of the company’s leadership team accepted the award on Monday at ExxonMobil’s campus in Spring, Texas.

“We are incredibly humbled by this Supplier of the Year recognition,” Somasundaram said. “Our purpose at ChampionX is Improving Lives of our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities where we operate. An honor like this is a testament to the relationship we have and value we deliver for ExxonMobil, and that we are Improving Lives of our customers. I want to thank our teams for their continued hard work and commitment to our customers’ success.”

The annual ExxonMobil award program, which launched this year, recognizes suppliers that achieve a high-performance standard to meet ExxonMobil’s business needs. Nominees are evaluated on a variety of criteria including on-time delivery, safety, responsiveness, service quality, innovation capabilities, and commitment to sustainability and diversity.

“We want to recognize suppliers that achieve high performance standards and align with ExxonMobil’s core values,” said Pamela Skaufel, ExxonMobil vice president of global procurement. “As our inaugural supplier of the year, ChampionX exemplified performance and responsiveness to our business needs that were especially noteworthy for our major assets in Guyana and the Permian Basin. We value our ongoing collaboration with ChampionX and congratulate them on this notable recognition.”

“ChampionX is committed to providing excellent service and continuous value,” said ChampionX Vice President Bo Rose. “Our focus will continue to be on delivering an effective and efficient supply chain, superior operational support, and proactive technical innovation to meet the business challenges our customers face. We look forward to expanding our strategic relationship and will endeavor to remain a top-tier supplier for ExxonMobil on a global basis.”

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX's expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

