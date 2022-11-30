Sustainable Green Team Partner, VRM Biologik, Presents at ROTH Capital Partners, NGO Sustainability & the Permanent Mission of Republic of Moldova UN Event “Energy Transition Industries: Solutions to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”

Presentation on Wednesday December 1, 2022 at United Nations Headquarters in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTC PINK: SGTM), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, today announced that its partner, VRM Biologik, will present at the ROTH Capital Partners, NGO Sustainability and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Moldova UN Event, “Energy Transition Industries: Solutions to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals - How Renewable Energy Can Combat Inflation in Emerging Nations”.



The event will have presentations from several renewable energy companies that are helping to implement technologies and solutions towards achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). VRM Biologik is one of the participating companies that will be making a presentation at United Nations headquarters on Wednesday, December 1, 2022.

Australia-based VRM Biologik Group’s low cost, scalable regenerative agriculture method reverses topsoil damage, and significantly increases yields, profitability and the quality of farmer's lives. The technology uses any vegetative green waste or compostable material, including wood material such as sawdust or chips or grindings from wood material, and applies a catalyst to stimulate natural reactions that manufactures and stores soil moisture. The 100-percent organic material is converted into HumiSoil®, a valuable soil amendment, reducing the need for fertilizers and chemicals while increasing production of agricultural products, including livestock grazing on pastureland.

“It’s exciting and well deserved that VRM Biologik’s groundbreaking technology to restore moisture to soil is getting attention from the United Nations and other global environmental leaders. SGTM and VRM share a decades-long determination to continuously reduce waste and simultaneously rebuild topsoil and we’re proud to be a partner with these conservation visionaries,” commented Tony Raynor, Chief Executive Officer of The Sustainable Green Team.

About VRM Biologik Inc.

VRM Biologik Inc. holds exclusive rights for management and deployment of intellectual property of the VRM Biologik Group in the USA. VRM Biologik has innovated many methods and products to enhance photosynthesis and hydrogen management in soils and water. This includes the revolutionary deployment of catalysts which stimulate Biological Hydrosynthesis – a natural reaction which captures atmospheric carbon and results in the manufacture of additional water – in depleted and dry soils. The VRM Biologik Group is headquartered in Queensland, Australia and operates regenerative programs across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, go to: www.vrmbiologik.com

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, and food stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large and small scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale. HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports.

The Company plans to make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities as well as to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land. For more information, go to: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

