Data443 Announces $350,000 Contract Addition to Existing Multiyear Customer Agreement with Top US Bank

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for “All Things Data Security,” today announces a $350,000 contract addition to an existing agreement with a leading global investment bank (the “Customer”). This contract addition relates to additional licensing for the Data443 Data Placement Manager™ product, an HPE NonStop server-based application for secure managed file transfer that enables customers to schedule, route, format, and securely transfer business-critical data over both public and private networks.



Headquartered in New York City, this global bank, which has over $2 trillion dollars in assets, has been a long-term customer of Data443, and utilizes Data443’s data transfer solution, operating on the HPE NonStop platform to send and receive tens of thousands of files daily, which are the core of the intra-banking relationship for most banks worldwide.

Data443 founder and CEO Jason Remillard commented, “Today’s announcement is indicative of our continued efforts to provide world-class service and support to our critical customers, enabling additional opportunities to enhance our customer relationships. Our software supports most of the world’s credit card processing transactions daily and has been doing so for over 20 years. The Customer is performing a significant upgrade and investment and Data443 has been engaged to provide additional capabilities for this upgrade.”

“Data443’s Data Placement Manager™ has played a critical role at some of the largest fin tech firms in the world for over two decades, providing additional upsell opportunities for us to demonstrate our capabilities throughout the entire Data443 product suite. We believe that our highly reliable and capable software, being price competitive, and our vision for our technology stack all contributed to this win,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443 continues to win organic growth deals with its product suite. According to the Gartner® report, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools [1]: Data integration market experiences double-digit growth - the market grew at 11.8% in 2021 as compared with 6.8% in 2020. Market leaders continue to lose ground to smaller vendors and Support for hybrid and intercloud data management is now critical. Data location impacts performance, data sovereignty, application latency SLAs, high-availability and disaster recovery strategies, and financial models. Gartner estimates nearly half of data management implementations use both on-premises and cloud environments.

Coming off the recent announcement of its collaboration with Data Hound™ for Collaboration for Webex by Cisco, the Company continues to innovate and drive the industry forward with its unique capabilities surrounding data intelligence and classification. Data443 expects to offer the Data443 Data Hound™ capabilities into the systems of its Enterprise File Transfer customers in the first quarter of 2023. This additional intelligence capability informs clients as to whether data transfers are or are not sensitive, depending on their requirements. Data443 it is the only EFT/MFT vendor that enables data classification and reporting functions with over 1,200 built-in policies for over 2,100 file types – with the options for DRM protection, and built in Ransomware Protection.

