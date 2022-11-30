Lumos Controls Appoints Envision Lighting Systems as New Representative in Florida

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Controls, the smart lighting control solution from WiSilica, has announced a strategic partnership with Envision Lighting Systems. The extensive lighting controls portfolio of Lumos Controls will help Envision to provide customers with simplest lighting control solution. Envision will play a crucial role in expanding Lumos Controls presence in smart building projects in Florida.



As a full-service lighting agency committed to marketing, specifying, and selling lighting and controls products, Envision Lighting Systems provides innovative products, quality performance, and superior value to customers.

"We are excited to team up with Envision Lighting Systems," said Vivek Pramod, Senior Vice President & GM – Smart Controls, WiSilica. "Their deep and diversified industry knowledge combined with unmatched dedication and customer-centric focus will serve Lumos Controls well in the Florida market," he added.

"Our strong alliance with Lumos Controls allows us to meet the ever-growing needs of lighting and smart building projects from design to installation and everything in between. We’re looking forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring for both companies,” said Carl Guggino, Principal at Envision Lighting Systems.

About Lumos Controls

Lumos Controls is a smart controls solution from WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider. Built on an IoT platform (ARIXA), this solution features the most advanced lighting control devices, intuitive interfaces, and versatile edge/cloud computing that are brought together to build an intelligent lighting network that’s future-ready for smart enterprises. Lumos Controls is on a mission to unlock the extraordinary potential of light and give lighting controls a life of its own and beyond.

About Envision Lighting Systems

Established in 2008, Envision Lighting Systems strives to be the best in serving customer needs for lighting and controls, both now and in the future. As a full-service lighting agency, they focus on marketing, specifying, and selling lighting and control products, thanks to in-depth lighting expertise and customer service experience. With southwest Florida’s strongest portfolio of leading lighting and controls brands, Envision Lighting Systems is committed to providing innovative products, quality performance, and superior value to customers.

