Flash News: OKX launches staking for SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS; exempts European customers from paying fees when buying crypto with debit/credit card

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week ending 3 December, 2022.



OKX launches staking for SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS

To meet OKX users' needs for more flexible deposit and withdrawal, OKX Earn will successively launch flexible staking products for more than a dozen tokens over the next few weeks.

OKX Earn will launch flexible staking for SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS on Nov 30, 2022. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS Flexible Staking rewards at a glance:

Crypto Product Term APY Minimum Investment SAND Staking Flexible 3.00% 0.01 SAND GALA Staking Flexible 2.50% 0.01 GALA ETC Staking Flexible 3.50% 0.01 ETC APE Staking Flexible 15.00% 0.01 APE ENS Staking Flexible 4.25% 0.01 ENS

Buy crypto with ZERO fees using your debit/credit card

We're happy to announce that users from Europe will be able to buy crypto with 0 fees using a debit or credit card on the OKX app or website. The period begins on December 1, 2022, at 00:00 UTC and ends on December 14, 2022, at 23:59 UTC.

We currently support a total of 40 currencies and 99 cryptocurrencies available via debit or credit card payments.

See the below for more on how to buy crypto with debit/credit cards on the OKX website and app.

How to buy crypto with Debit/Credit card (App Pro)

How to buy crypto with Debit/Credit card (Web)

