Smart Thermostats Global Market to Grow by 31% Annually Through 2024

The "Smart Thermostats Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the smart thermostats market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, office building, educational buildings, industrial building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare industries. The global smart thermostats market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 31% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy saving, increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, and increasing adoption of smart home technology.



The study includes the smart thermostats market size and forecast for the global smart thermostats market by technology, component, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2019-2024]:

Wired Networking

Wireless Networking: Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2019-2024]:

Display Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion Sensor

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2019-2024]:

Residential

Educational

Office and Industrial Building

Retail

Hospitality and Healthcare

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

RoW

Some of the features of smart thermostats market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Smart thermostats market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, component, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart thermostats market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart thermostats in the smart thermostats market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart thermostats in the smart thermostats market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart thermostats market by technology (wired networking, wireless network, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-wave, and bluetooth), component (display sensor, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, motion sensor, and others), end use industry (residential, educational, office and industrial building, retail, and hospitality & healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Nest Labs

Honeywell International

Ecobee

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

Tado

Control4 Corporation

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Carrier Corporation

Nortek

