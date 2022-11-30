Getaround Reaches Milestone of 1,000 Cities Served Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getaround (“the Company”), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced the Company recently reached the landmark of now operating in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe.

Launched in San Francisco in 2011, Getaround has expanded across the United States and seven European countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom, with 1.7 million unique worldwide guests.

Many cities recognize the environmental and quality of life benefits of carsharing, and have programs to facilitate carsharing. This year, Getaround announced the launch and expansion of numerous municipal partnerships, including a carshare expansion with the city of Seattle and a partnership with Salem, Massachusetts. Additionally, Getaround increased its number of carsharing spots available throughout Lille, France and Oslo, Norway. The Company is also collaborating with other cities including San Francisco, Boston, Denver, Paris, Brussels, and Marseille.



"Hitting 1,000 Getaround cities is a remarkable milestone. It's a real testament to our customers and to our team. I am extremely proud to celebrate Getaround's growth, and honored to be at the forefront of the digital carsharing movement," said Sam Zaid, Getaround Founder and CEO. "We are excited to help more people live car-free and car-light."

Getaround bolstered its leadership this year with the appointment of a new CFO, Tom Alderman, and COO, Sy Fahimi. Fahimi joined Getaround earlier this year with more than 25 years of experience leading high growth technology companies and delivering transformational leadership as an executive across organizations including Yahoo!, Symphony Technology Group, and Intuit.

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround’s mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com/ .

Contact: