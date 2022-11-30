Custom Antibody Service Global Market Report 2022: Advantages Across Wide Variety of Applications Fuels Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custom Antibody Service Market, by Service Type, by Product Type, by Source, by Application, by End Users, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to invading pathogens. The invading bacteria, virus, or other foreign molecules are collectively called as antigens. Antibodies are proteins, or polypeptides which have specific antigen recognition sites. Antibodies are formed by B-cells of the immune system.

When an antibody is needed against a specific antigen, but it isn't available from a supplier, it is possible to have antibodies made via custom antibody production. These antibodies are of two types depending on how they are generated and harvested: polyclonal or monoclonal. Polyclonal antibodies are capable of recognizing multiple sites on an antigen. They are derived from different B cell lineages. Monoclonal antibodies recognize only one epitope or site on an antigen, and are derived from a single B-cell line. There are six steps to polyclonal antibody production:

1. Peptide design

2. Peptide synthesis

3. Animal immunization

4. Serum collection

5. Titer analysis

6. Final antibody purification



Thus, key market players provide services in all or some of these above mentioned steps.



Market Dynamics



Increasing launches of new customized antibody services by key market players and advantages of using antibodies for various applications is expected to provide lucrative growth to Global Custom Antibody Service Market for the forecast period.

In addition, increase in the funding by various organizations in R&D is expected to drive the growth of global custom antibody service market over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by R&D world on April 20, 2022, the U.S. industrial organizations are expected to collectively invest US$ 447 billion in R&D of health care. Moreover, the U.S. federal government is expected to invest US$ 181.4 billion in R&D of health care in 2022.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global custom antibody service market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted By key players

It profiles key players in the global custom antibody service market based on the following parameters - company highlights, types portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and market strategies

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Custom Antibody Service market, By Service Type:

Antibody Development

Antibody Production

Downstream Antibody Services

Others (Antibody Purification Services, Antibody Fragmentation and Conjugation and Others)

Global Custom Antibody Service market, By Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Antibodies

Global Custom Antibody Service market, By Source:

Rabbit

Chicken

Guinea pig

Goat

Mouse

Others (Rat and Others)

Global Custom Antibody Service market, By Application:

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Immunology

Neurobiology

Stem cells

Other (Cardiovascular Disease and Others)

Global Custom Antibody Service market, By End Users:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Academic & research institutes

Contract research organizations

Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By Region

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Genscript

Abcam plc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BioLegend, Inc.

ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS, INC.

ProMab

Innovagen AB

ProteoGenix

Bio-Techne.

Creative Diagnostics.

Sino Biological, Inc.

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

Abbiotec, Inc.

ProSci Incorporated

Capralogics, Inc.

Boster Biological Technology

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Global Custom Antibody Service Market Insights

4. Global Custom Antibody Service Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By Service Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By Source, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

8. Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

10. Global Custom Antibody Service Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0gc8a

Attachment