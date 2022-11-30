Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Targets OTCQB Uplisting with PCOAB Audit

COSTA MESA, CA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces an update on the efforts and progress of the company. Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg Intl. Ind., states “We are pleased to announce to our shareholders the progress of the company to position Rodedawg for OTCQB Uplisting. The company has engaged Accell Audit and Compliance, P.A., a PCOAB auditor and we are moving forward with providing the documentation requested regarding shareholder lists, financials, and completed questionnaires. Our company is making great strides to increase transparency and increase shareholder value.”

“We want our shareholders to know that Rodedawg is rapidly expanding in the California cannabis market by managing a fully licensed cannabis operation with multiple cannabis licenses including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, delivery, and retail dispensary. This initial launch will create several revenue streams for the Company that we believe will generate more than $5 million per year initially and lead to several upcoming planned acquisitions.”

Mr. Swartz continued, “Our ability to manage and optimize a facility with documented accounting practices is a critical task prior to an acquisition. Documented accounting throughout the management lifecycle is not only important to the success of our business model and the shareholder value created from these efforts, but to also establishing the transparent foundation to grow within the regulatory framework of the cannabis industry”

Mr. Swartz adds, “We want our shareholders to be able to see the corporate processes and successes visibly and accurately with consistent and transparent reporting. Our plan from the beginning has been positioning the Company for the qualifications of OTCQB uplisting. Our next steps are to finalize our work with our auditor and become fully reporting.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

About Tree Moguls™

Tree Moguls™ established in early 2020 has rapidly become a premium cannabis lifestyle brand. The company has developed its own premium packaging brands and lifestyle clothing.

The company’s website is www.treemoguls.com

