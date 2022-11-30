Europe Waste Bag Opener Market to Expand at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach US$ 214.0 million by 2033

Rockville, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global waste bag opener market is estimated at US$ 168.0 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Europe is adopting sustainable material management to ensure wise, efficient, and rational use of natural resources, and waste management in order to protect, preserve, and improve the quality of the environment, and human health.

The purpose of waste bag opening machinery is to open and remove bags containing municipal solid trash so that they can be sorted for further processing. The bag opener can be used in conjunction with a shredding machine for quick and effective processing. In the preparation of RDF, waste bales are also divided using bag openers.

Increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization are leading to more waste generation and thus more waste that needs to be recycled. The market for bag openers is expanding as a result of people's increasing awareness of waste reduction, recycling, and reuse.

Further, it also safeguards waste handlers, from exposure to harmful chemicals or gases produced by waste within bags.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global waste bag opener market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% and be valued at US$ 214.0 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 1.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Germany dominates the European market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

Key companies in the market are BOA Recycling Systems, BRT HARTNER GmbH, Colubris, Coparm Srl,

The waste bag opener’s use case in RSU / MSW accounts for maximum consumption holding 44.0% of the Europe market

The waste bag opener with a size up to 2.5 m is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 2.3% from 2023-2033

Market’s Key Stratagems

Prominent players in the waste bag opener market are going for more of organic strategies like capacity expansion and R&D activities to innovate products which will help them to capture a higher market share. The world’s leading manufacturers of waste bag openers are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users.

Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards drawing new customers by offering innovative products at a competitive price without compromising on durability and quality.

Key Companies in Europe Waste Bag Opener Market:

BOA Recycling Systems

BRT HARTNER GmbH

Colubris

Coparm Srl

Disan Makine

FOR REC S.P.A

Grupo SPR

MSWsorting

PROTECHNIKA.

Vecoplan

Segmentation of Waste Bag Opener Industry Research

By Maximum Width : Up to 1 m Up to 1.5 m Up to 2.5 m

By Use Case : RSU / MSW Recycling Plants Paper Processing and Production Plants

By Country : Germany France UK BENELUX NORDIC Italy Spain Rest of Europe







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global waste bag opener market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of maximum width (up to 1 m, up to 1.5 m, up to 2.5 m), and use case (RSU/MSW, recycling plants, paper processing and production plants), across major countries of the world (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

Table of Content

1. Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Waste Bag Opener: Apparent Production & Consumption Analysis

3.1.1. Production Capacity (Units)

3.1.1.1. By Key Regions

3.1.1.2. By Key Companies

3.1.2. Consumption Statistics

3.1.3. Apparent Trade Analysis

3.2. Market Opportunity Assessment

3.2.1. Total Available Market (US$ million)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (US$ million)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (US$ million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Growth Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Market Opportunity

3.3.4. Market Trends

3.4. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

TOC Contd…..

