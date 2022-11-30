Visionary Education Technology Announces Board Changes

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the board of directors changes, effective on November 22, 2022. The Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) elected Mr. Marc Kealey as the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board to succeed Dr. Thomas Traves, who resigned on November 22, 2022. Additionally, the Board elected Mr. William Chai as the Company’s member of the Board, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Dr. Zaiyi Liao, Mr. Colin Dodds and Dr. Haipeng Xie have resigned from their roles in the Board on November 22, 2022.



Mr. Kealey has over 30 years’ experience in business and advocacy. He is President of K&A Inc., a public policy and business management firm located in Mississauga, Ontario Canada since 2007 where he has been active in prescription drug reform, smoke free legislation, cannabis regulation and cross border healthcare initiatives. Prior to K&A Inc., Kealey served as CEO of Ontario Pharmacists’ Association, the largest professional organization serving the interests of pharmacists in Canada from February 2004 to September 2007. Prior to his role in pharmacy, Mr. Kealey served as General Manager at AECL from June 1999 to February 2004, where he led the CANDU technology team in Asia, particularly China and Eastern Europe; he helped to interface with governments where CANDU nuclear reactors were either in operation or under construction and integrated healthcare system delivery with projects in Qinshan, China and Cernavoda, Romania. Mr. Kealey sits on the University of Waterloo’s School of Pharmacy advisory board and sits on a number of boards in the for-profit and non-for-profit sectors including the Canada India Foundation and the Jamaica Disaster Relief and Resilience Initiative in Jamaica. He sits on the board of CITIZN, a global societal network. He was appointed to the Board of Wounds Canada in 2022. He was appointed to the Board of “Resilient Kids Canada” in 2022,a charity for young people. He is also a Director of CHG Inc.– a Canadian hospital development group. Mr. Kealey is a graduate of St. Jerome’s University at the University of Waterloo and attended Kent State University in Ohio and Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

Mr. Chai has over 35 years’ experience in business investment, venture capital investment, fund management, and fundraising. For the past five years, Mr. Chai has served as one of the founding partners of Global Call to Acton Against Poverty, a nonprofit organization and global network, which works with the United Nations and World Health Organization to support people in their struggles for justice and against poverty and inequality. Mr. Chai is also a senior advisor at Global Innovation Centre, a global think tank. He is a director at Alpha Ring International Ltd., a company headquartered in California that provides software, industrial engineering, and green energy optics. Mr. Chai earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Arizona State University, a EMBA degree in Business Administration from National Chengchi University in Taiwan, and an honorary doctorate degree in Management from the International Academy of Public Welfare Corporation.

Mr. David Xu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I’d like to express our great gratitude on behalf of the Board to Dr. Thomas Traves, Dr. Zaiyi Liao, Mr. Colin Dodds and Dr. Haipeng Xie for their dedicated services and significant contributions to the Company during our IPO process, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Mr. Marc Kealey and Mr. William Chai to serve on the Board. Their experience is highly relevant and firmly aligned with our mission, making them ideal members to our Board. Mr. Kealey is a leading voice for transformation in critical infrastructure in Canada, where his success has been honed through years of extensive and practical experience in governance, public policy and management, and politics. Mr. Chai has over 35 years of experience in new business investment, venture capital investment, fund management, and fundraising. Mr. Chai has incubated and invested in many companies that have seen significant achievements. We believe Mr. Kealey’s well-versed expertise in business and advocacy and Mr. Chai’s proven track record as an investor will bring deep and valuable vision to guide the Company to the next level of success.”

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “would,” “continue,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

