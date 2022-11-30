Vinci Retirement Services Segment Announces Insurer Approval by SUSEP

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that the Vinci Retirement Services segment, or “VRS” (“the Segment”), has been approved, formally through its invested company Vinci Vida e Previdência S/A, to operate life insurance and open-ended pension plans in Brazil by SUSEP, the Brazilian superintendency for private insurance.



VRS is the new initiative from Vinci Partners, which began structuring in 2022, and has since been disclosed as a separate and new business segment. VRS will work to provide pension planning solutions to investors through robust and efficient technological tools, alongside alternative distribution vehicles.

Vinicius Albernaz, partner and responsible for the Segment, said, “The approval by SUSEP is an important milestone, constituting another significant structuring step with aim to officially launch our product in early 2023. We are in the final stages of product structuring, developing an innovative and high-tech platform, with a distinct approach compared to what currently is offered in the market. Our purpose is to help investors achieve their retirement goals using the best allocation solutions through a digital, simplified and customized experience.”

“We are ready to leverage our platform’s power and expertise in asset allocation to launch a new and innovative tech-enabled pension plan product,” said Alessandro Horta, CEO of Vinci Partners. “We believe VRS has the potential to be deeply relevant to our company in the medium to long-term, given its considerable and unexploited market space - the Brazilian complementary pension plan industry represents over R$1 trillion in total addressable market – with double digit growth in the last few years. VRS will empower individuals and corporations through a custom-made allocation service to attend their pension plan targets.”

About Vinci Partners Retirement Services

Vinci Retirement Services, or VRS, works to provide solutions for investors in pension plan strategies, through a robust and innovative tech-enabled platform with custom-made allocation services to meet individual retirement goals.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, special situations, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

