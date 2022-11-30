Stonebranch Works with AWS Prescriptive Guidance to Add Real-Time Automation to AWS Mainframe Modernization

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced their release of time-based and event-based automation capability integration with AWS Mainframe Modernization service and published a pattern in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Prescriptive Guidance.



AWS Prescriptive Guidance provides time-tested strategies, guides, and patterns to help accelerate a customer’s cloud migration, modernization, and optimization project. These resources were developed by AWS technology experts and the global community of AWS Partners, based on their years of experience helping customers realize their business objectives on AWS.

The Integrate Stonebranch Universal Controller with AWS Mainframe Modernization pattern provides the steps, architectures, tools, and code to automate workloads across hybrid information technology (IT) systems, from on-premises to the cloud. The pattern supports two approaches to mainframe modernization: replatforming with Micro Focus Enterprise Technology and refactoring with AWS Mainframe Modernization Blu Age.

“Following the recent announcement that Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) works with AWS Mainframe Modernization service, we’re pleased to offer the industry this valuable resource,” said Peter Baljet, CTO at Stonebranch. “AWS Prescriptive Guidance makes it as easy as possible for enterprises to use a modern IT automation platform, like the Stonebranch UAC, to bridge the gap between on-premises mainframe servers and AWS.”

The Integrate Stonebranch Universal Controller with AWS Mainframe Modernization pattern is available in AWS Prescriptive Guidance.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.