IIBA Announces The Business Analysis Standard

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is the global association leading the business analysis community and professional standards, so every person achieves more. IIBA® is excited to announce the release of The Business Analysis Standard, a new publication that provides a simplified, inclusive view of business analysis, including foundational concepts that have been curated from our global business analysis community. The Business Analysis Standard replaces The Global Business Analysis Core Standard and provides a refreshed view of the foundational concepts of business analysis.

This new publication has been developed to provide greater depth and understanding to the evolving business analysis profession. The Business Analysis Standard incorporates an ease-of-use format for concepts and principles, a guide to principal knowledge resources and a comprehensive starting point for the business analysis community. 57% of business analysis professionals report their organization uses non-standard business analysis practices (Global State of Business Analysis Report, 2021). This highlights the opportunity for broader acceptance of established business analysis tasks, techniques, and practices to produce better business outcomes.

“The Business Analysis Standard was created as a response to a need from our global community and is the heart of the foundation for good business analysis. It not only emphasises the importance of mindset for good business analysis but is a pathway for anyone wanting to implement these globally accepted foundational standards into their own work. As we did with the Core Standard, IIBA will make this valuable resource available to everyone,” says Delvin Fletcher, President and CEO, IIBA.

The new, innovative Business Analysis Standard was created using a multi-stakeholder process with several engaged groups of globally sourced volunteers representing various industries and levels of expertise within the global business analysis community. To stay ahead of changing practitioner needs, this higher-value standard has been established collaboratively to represent modern business analysis practices and help professionals successfully connect effective analysis to business results. The Business Analysis Standard will not impact current IIBA certification exam requirements or existing course materials.

New material found in The Business Analysis Standard includes:

Summarized foundational information

Information about the mindset required to focus on value creation

Integration of agile business analysis to address hybrid approaches

Addition of business analysis task cards for better real-world application

For more information and a complimentary copy of The Business Analysis Standard please visit www.iiba.org/TheStandard.

About IIBA

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to supporting business analysis professionals to deliver better business outcomes. IIBA connects 30,000 Members, over 100 Chapters, and more than 500 training, academic, and enterprise partners around the world. As the global voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports recognition of the profession, networking and community engagement, standards and resource development, and comprehensive certification programs. For more information, visit iiba.org.

