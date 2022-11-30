Ahana to Present About Presto's Query Optimizer and the Velox Open Source Project at PrestoCon

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced its participation at PrestoCon , a day dedicated to all things Presto taking place virtually and in-person at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA on December 7 - 8, 2022. In addition to being a premier sponsor of the event, Ahana will be presenting two sessions.



Ahana Sessions at PrestoCon

December 8 at 1:00 pm PT - “ Building Large Scale Query Operators and Window Functions for Prestissimo Using Velox ” by Aditi Pandit, Presto/Velox Contributor and Principal Software Engineer, Ahana.

In this talk, Aditi will throw the covers back on some of the most interesting portions of working on Prestissimo and Velox. The talk will be based on the experience of implementing window functions in Velox. It will cover the nitty gritty on the vectorized operator, memory management and spilling. This talk is perfect for anyone who is using Presto in production and wants to understand more about the internals, or someone who is new to Presto and is looking for a deep technical understanding of the architecture.

December 8 at 2:30 pm PT – “ The Future of Presto’s Query Optimizer ” by Bill McKenna, Query Optimizer Pioneer and Author and Principal Software Engineer, Ahana.

In this talk, you will hear Bill, the architect for the query optimizer that became the code base of the Amazon Redshift query optimizer, and co-author of The Volcano Optimizer Generator: Extensibility and Efficient Search go into detail about the state of modern query optimizers, and how Presto stacks up against them and where it will go in the near future. This is a must-attend session for attendees interested in database theory.

Presto continues to be recognized as an industry-leading fast and reliable SQL engine for data analytics and the open data lakehouse. BigDATAwire (formerly Datanami) Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards recognized the innovation Presto is bringing to the open data lakehouse landscape naming it an Editors’ Choice : Top 3 Data and AI Open Source Projects to Watch. Determined through a nomination and voting process with the global BigDATAwire community, as well as selections from the BigDATAwire editors, the awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

Additionally, from among more than 260 applicants, CRN staff selected products spanning the IT industry – including in cloud, infrastructure, security, storage and devices – that offer ground-breaking functionality, differentiation and partner opportunity. Ahana Cloud for Presto was named a finalist in the Business Intelligence and Analytics category in CRN’s 2022 Tech Innovator Awards.

View all the PrestoCon 2022 sessions in the full program schedule .

PrestoCon 2022 is an in-person and virtual event on December 6-7th. Registration is open .

Ahana is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS with the vision to be the SQL engine for the Open Data Lakehouse. Presto, the open source project created by Meta and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, Third Point Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and Presto Slack .

