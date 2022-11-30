Argyle announces pro-bono training for charities with social justice mandates

Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argyle, one of North America’s largest engagement, communications and reputation advisory firms, is offering pro-bono communications training, consulting and coaching to North American charities with social justice mandates or programs.

The third annual Argyle Community Day will take place virtually and in person at Argyle’s larger offices on February 7, 2023. Argyle’s leaders and consultants will share best practices and facilitate dialogue on how non-profits can use engagement and communication to build authentic and meaningful relationships with their key stakeholders. Other topics will include communications and brand-building strategy; leadership communication; social and digital media; and issues, crisis and reputation management.

“As we’ve emerged from pandemic restrictions, wise organizations are renewing and recalibrating their relationships with their employees, clients and stakeholders,” says Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch. “As a purpose-driven team committed to communicating truth and earning trust for our clients, we’re excited to share Argyle’s expertise to help charities use engagement and communication to build a healthier, more sustainable society.”

Starting today, applications are open to all registered Canadian and American charities and non-profit organizations with social justice mandates or programs, regardless of location. Argyle encourages organizations to apply if they believe their team can benefit from this training and where organizational values align with the Argyle purpose of communicating truth and earning trust through relationships to help build a healthier, more sustainable society. To ensure personalized attention and productive dialogue between participants, Argyle will cap the number of participating organizations at approximately 40.

Interested applicants are asked to fill in this application form to share their stories, interests and impact on the community. Applications will close on January 17, 2023, and selected organizations will be contacted on January 24, 2023.

About Argyle (www.argylepr.com)

For more than 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by the world’s biggest brands, put big ideas onto the public agenda, and grown to become one of North America’s largest and most acclaimed engagement, communication and reputation advisory firms. Argyle’s clients span many sectors, including finance, technology, health care, agri-food, travel, professional services, infrastructure, government, non-profits and many more.

Argyle has more than 140 full-time employees in Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Halifax and Washington, D.C., with affiliates in Montreal and Quebec City and in more than 40 countries around the world. Argyle is part of Believeco:Partners, a leading North American owner and operator of independent communications and marketing agencies.