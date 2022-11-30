The Fire and Stove Guys Ltd Have Recently Opened a New Showroom in Coventry

Coventry, UK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fire & Stove Guys Ltd has recently opened a new showroom on the outskirts of Coventry. With an impressive range of fires designed to fit in with a wide variety of interior styles, this showroom is the ideal place to find your dream fire.

The Fire and Stove Guys Ltd showroom can be found at Unit J, Templar Industrial Park, Torrington Avenue, Coventry, CV4 9AP – a convenient location approximately fifteen minutes from the city centre. This is where you can browse a huge range of electric fires, gas fires, multifuel stoves and fireplaces until you find the one that will give your home a special glow.

Find your dream fire

The team at Fire and Stove Guys are experts on everything from gas fires, electrics fires and log burners Coventry to chimney sweep services and fire repairs & servicing. The company’s new showroom offers unparalleled variety in fires and stoves, so whether you’re looking for an electric fire, gas fires Coventry, a solid-fuel stove, or a hole-in-the-wall fire you’ll be sure to find something that suits your style, your home and your budget.

The Fire and Stove Guys always offers premium quality products at the lowest possible cost to you, as the experts there believe that everyone should be able to afford attractive, effective heating options. At the showroom, you can find quality brands of fires such as Flavel, OER, Kohlangaz, Flametek and many more, and you’ll be able to access professional guidance on which may suit your unique needs. So, why not stop by the showroom today?

The heating professionals

According to the experts at the Fire and Stove Guys Ltd, a fireplace is a brilliant home investment as well as being a great way to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for your family and friends. A fireplace or stove gives the opportunity to create a fabulous focal point to gather round with loved ones, turning your home into a wonderful haven of peace and comfort after long working days. The friendly, professional team at Fire and Stove Guys can help advise you on the best fire for your budget and space, as well as installing it to a high standard with minimal inconvenience to you.

It’s worth saying that if you’re planning to install a fire – particularly a gas fire – it’s important to consider safety and upkeep. As well as offering a range of affordable fires, the Fire and Stove Guys Ltd also offers a comprehensive chimney sweeping service, efficient fire repairs and a professional gas fire service Coventry to help keep you and your loved ones warm and safe. The expert team of gas-safe engineers will ensure your gas fire or other appliance is in perfect working order, as well as offering directions on how to properly look after it.

If you’re wanting to have your dream fire supplied and fitted by experts with years of industry experience, then look no further than The Fire and Stove Guys!

More information

The Fire and Stove Guys Ltd is a fireplace shop Coventry that specialises in everything from gas fires, electrics fires and log burners to chimney sweep services, fire repairs and maintenance.

For more details, please visit the official website at https://www.thefireandstoveguys.co.uk/. If you have an inquiry, please call 02475 314 922 or email sales@thefireandstoveguys.co.uk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-fire-and-stove-guys-ltd-have-recently-opened-a-new-showroom-in-coventry/