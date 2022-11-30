Lynx Software Technologies Celebrates New Products and Partnerships in 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2022 draws to a close, Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), the leader in delivering solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, recapped a number of product milestones, additions to its growing partner ecosystem and industry recognition it received for its technological excellence.

“The growth-oriented mindset of the entire Lynx team has been amplified by OceanSound Partners’ investment in the company,” said Tim Reed, CEO of Lynx. “This has enabled Lynx to accelerate the development of new products and establish strategic partnerships that bring contemporary technology to developers in the aerospace, autonomous vehicle, avionics, defense and military industries.”

Lynx released several technology innovations throughout the year, including:

Cloud connectivity - in April, Lynx partnered with Google Cloud, and now the LYNX MOSA.ic platform supports the implementation of Google Anthos Bare Metal. This support enables the use of containerized software services, which provides a platform for the creation of secure, multi-cloud, AI-ready solutions

with Google Cloud, and now the LYNX MOSA.ic platform supports the implementation of Google Anthos Bare Metal. This support enables the use of containerized software services, which provides a platform for the creation of secure, multi-cloud, AI-ready solutions LynxElement - in June, Lynx developed the industry’s first POSIX-compatible unikernel based on a proven, safety-certified RTOS kernel. Part of the LYNX MOSA.ic platform, LynxElement represents a major advancement in the design of security- and safety-critical implementations, such as aircraft systems, autonomous vehicles and critical infrastructure, by reducing the attack surface through the use of pre-built applications using libraries.

- in June, Lynx developed the industry’s first POSIX-compatible unikernel based on a proven, safety-certified RTOS kernel. Part of the LYNX MOSA.ic platform, LynxElement represents a major advancement in the design of security- and safety-critical implementations, such as aircraft systems, autonomous vehicles and critical infrastructure, by reducing the attack surface through the use of pre-built applications using libraries. LynxOS-178 support for IPv6 - in July, Lynx enabled devices running on LynxOS-178 to take advantage of the advanced addressing, improved security through support for IPsec and simplified packet processing provided by the latest iteration of the networking protocol.

- in July, Lynx enabled devices running on LynxOS-178 to take advantage of the advanced addressing, improved security through support for IPsec and simplified packet processing provided by the latest iteration of the networking protocol. DAL-A certification - the industry’s first hypervisor to be certified to FAA DO-178C DAL A safety standard for an Intel processor

FACE 3.1 - Lynx entered its first ever conformance to the Future Airborne Compatibility Environment standard, focused on the latest (v 3.1) of the industry standard

In addition to these product innovations, Lynx has also expanded its functionality through the diversification of its partner ecosystem. In addition to the partnership with Google Cloud, in 2022, Lynx also brokered relationships with RunSafe Security for additional cybersecurity capabilities and Ferrous Systems , providing support for Rust, a new compiler language that offers Lynx the opportunity to significantly widen the developer base for Military and Aerospace customers.

In recognition of these achievements, the company has been honored with various prestigious industry awards including its second consecutive IoT Platform of the Year award by IoT Breakthrough, along with being named a Platinum honoree by the Military & Aerospace Technology Innovator Awards for LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics. In the coming year, Lynx looks to extend this strong track record, continue to expand its platform, move up the product stack with new offerings, and identify complementary solutions that enable Lynx users to build, test, release and upgrade software solutions through DevSecOps.

During the year, one of Lynx’s customers stated that “LYNX MOSA.ic has enabled us to remove over 100,000 lines of legacy infrastructure software, saving tens of millions with the associated system certification costs. We also plan to harness the technology into other programs that leverage our existing baseline program”

“The past year has been momentous for Lynx, and our recognition for excellence with numerous industry and technical awards speaks to our drive to push the mission-critical software market to adopt new technologies and implementations,” said Arun Subbarao, VP of Engineering and Technology at Lynx. “We are proud of Lynx’s long history in this market – we estimate that Lynx software has flown an aggregate of 34,000 years over the past 10 years – and we look forward to continuing our work with mission- and safety-critical markets in the years to come.”

About Lynx Software Technologies