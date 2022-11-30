New Mexico State University Appoints Michael Packard To University Foundation Board of Directors

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Michael Packard, PCAM®, CPM®, senior vice president of acquisitions, has been named to the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Foundation Board of Directors. He is one of five new appointees selected from a field of 51 NMSU alumni to serve a three-year term. Packard will work with fellow board members to maintain relationships with alumni, supporters, and the community. Their goal is to develop, manage and grow private resources that help NMSU fulfill its role as one of the state’s leading land grant universities.

Packard holds a Bachelor’s degree from NMSU and earned an MBA from Pepperdine University. He served honorably with the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of captain and earned a Bronze Star for valor during the Vietnam War. Packard is a nationally published author and instructor who has taught internationally on a wide range of property management topics throughout Australia, Canada, Japan, Poland, and Russia.

“Being nominated and selected to represent my alma mater’s foundation in a board member capacity is very humbling,” said Packard. “This is not something for which I campaigned, so to be nominated at large by my fellow alumni is a tremendous honor and I am proud to serve.”

Established in 1959, the NMSU Foundation is a privately governed 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to support New Mexico State University. The NMSU Foundation consistently strives for trust, accountability and excellence in its constituent relationships by promoting the values of fiduciary duties, leadership, teamwork and the highest standard of ethics among its employees and volunteers. The foundation is committed to upholding and preserving public and private trust while at the same time protecting the privacy of donors and employees, and the confidentiality of its competitive strategies. For more information, visit www.nmsufoundation.org.

