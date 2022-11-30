Metallocene Polyethylene Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.3 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 6.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Metallocene Polyethylene Market ” By Type (Metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE), Metallocene linear high-density polyethylene (mHDPE), Others), By Application (Films, Sheets, Injection Molding, Extrusion Coating, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Metallocene Polyethylene Market size was valued at USD 4.97 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market Overview

A metallocene catalyst is used to produce metallocene polyethylene. It has excellent properties such as high strength and damage resistance, allowing for safe packaging. Polyethylene is used in many film applications, including packaging, agriculture, construction and building, and industrial applications. Furthermore, metallocene high-density polyethylene has high strength and environmental stress crack resistance, and resins are used in the production of a wide variety of films in consumer, industrial, and institutional packaging.

The market is anticipated to grow due to the rising popularity of metallocene plastics in emerging economies as a result of the expanding plastics sector. Due to its advantages and wide range of applications in various end uses, metallocene-based high-density polyethylene grades are becoming more and more popular, which is expected to increase demand for the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are The Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Corporation, Univation Technologies, LyondellBasel Industries Holdings B.V., Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc, Sasol Limited, Braskem, Reliance , Mitsui , SABIC.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Metallocene Polyethylene Market into Type, Application and Geography.

Metallocene Polyethylene Market, by Type Metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE) Metallocene linear high-density polyethylene (mHDPE) Others

Metallocene Polyethylene Market, by Application Films Sheets Injection Molding Extrusion Coating Others

Metallocene Polyethylene Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



