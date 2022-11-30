Chicago Executive Salo Doko Acquires EvolveHR

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The changing needs of the labor market in today's climate have created a demand for PEO and OD services, and a growing reliance on outsourced support of these offerings, especially among mid-sized companies (50-500 people). To help meet this need, Salo Doko, a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Organizational Development (OD) executive with over a decade of experience supporting small, mid-size and enterprise-level companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of EvolveHR, with an emphasis on expanding the company's physical presence in Chicago and the Midwest.

Founded in 2005 by Norman and Darryl LeClair, EvolveHR is a national service provider in the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry, with clientele located in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the country. The company provides human resources, payroll, benefits administration, technology and risk and liability management to small, midsize and enterprise clients.

With the acquisition, Doko will build on EvolveHR's well-respected reputation of superior client service and frictionless support and will focus his priorities on several areas including: attracting top-tier talent, implementing new technologies for client efficiencies and enhancing the company's organizational development (OD) offering, which is geared toward assisting companies preparing to scale through the development of organizational structure, role clarity, culture definition and people development programs.

"The job market has been unpredictable recently and with so many changes hitting the market, the value of a trusted partner to navigate HR and organizational structure needs has never been higher," said Salo Doko, owner, EvolveHR. "EvolveHR is a well-positioned company that is ripe for growth. Built off the hard work of the company's leadership team, the future is bright for continued expansion."

The acquisition comes after an 18-month sabbatical for Doko, who previously served in the role of President at a large Chicago-based PEO for 10 years. Doko took the time to carefully look for the right opportunity to move into the next phase of his career.

The acquisition of EvolveHR was completed in November 2022 with a leadership transition effective immediately. EvolveHR is a national service provider with its main geographical focus in the Midwest and Southeastern regions with a physical presence in Chicago, IL, and St. Petersburg, FL. For more information, please visit www.EvolveHR.com.

About EvolveHR

EvolveHR's services are based on three pillars - The People, The Consulting and The Technology. It provides HR, payroll, benefits administration, technology and risk and liability management to small, midsize and enterprise clients. Part of its services includes an OD offering which provides project-based solutions that assess, develop, and monitor the organizations of growing companies.

Organizations and HR can be complex, and EvolveHR is the partner that works shoulder-to-shoulder with its clients to enable alignment and allow its leaders to gear their efforts toward growing their business while EvolveHR facilitates the people matters. For more information, please visit www.EvolveHR.com.

