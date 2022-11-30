TELUS and Adera complete new Smart Building in North Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS continues to grow its Residential Smart Building footprint with the completion of RED Lower Lynn, a new rental development located in North Vancouver’s vibrant Lynn Creek community. In partnership with west coast modern design builder Adera , this six-storey, 88-unit complex features TELUS’ cutting edge smart building technology and automation, offering luxury and comfort paired with savings and efficiency. Residents at RED Lower Lynn can control their smart suites from their smartphones through the easy-to-use TELUS Residential Smart Building app, giving them the flexibility to remotely lock and unlock their keyless doors, or adjust their lights from anywhere, at any time.



“We’re excited to bring TELUS’ Smart Building solutions to North Vancouver’s rental market, ensuring residents and staff at RED Lower Lynn have the latest in building automation, security, entertainment, and connectivity solutions,” said Erin Walker, Director, Residential Smart Communities at TELUS. “TELUS’ partnership with Adera builds upon our strategy to leverage our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks to bring our customers the best in home and business automation, while creating sustainable, healthy, and connected spaces to live, work, and play.”

With TELUS Residential Smart Building, residents are conveniently notified on their smartphone when someone opens the door, the temperature needs to be adjusted, or someone requires entry. RED Lower Lynn’s building operators are also using TELUS Residential Smart Building to access the latest in security technology, 24-hour monitoring, and tools to increase building efficiency, which reduces their carbon footprint and operating expenses.

“Providing a safe, secure community for residents is a top priority at Adera. As such, partnering with TELUS for RED Lower Lynn, a purpose-built rental property, aligned with our goals," said Rocky Sethi, Chief Operating Officer at Adera. “The integration of smart building technology allows residents to live in a building with an added layer of security, offers peace of mind for residents and ultimately a more accessible, user-friendly experience, whether you are in your own home, the parkade, or one of the many common amenities throughout the building.”

To help showcase TELUS Residential Smart Building technology and what it can offer residents and building operators, TELUS has secured a demo suite inside RED Lower Lynn located at 1550 Oxford St, North Vancouver. Anyone in the Vancouver area can experience the benefits of living in a Smart Building by emailing smartbuilding@telus.com to arrange a tour.

Find out more about TELUS Residential Smart Building, powered by Canada’s fastest network , by visiting telus.com/smartbuilding .

