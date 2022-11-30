RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

English Finnish





RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Financial calendar, November 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EET

In 2023, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

- Financial Statement Release for 2022 on February 10,

- Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2023 on July 14, and

Rapala VMC Corporation’s Financial Statement for 2022 will be published in week 9.



Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Louis d’Alançon

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

