Veritas Medical Solutions Appoints New President, Timothy Kardish

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Medical Solutions is proud to welcome Timothy Kardish to the Veritas family in the role of President. Tim is a successful and innovative business leader with over 17 years of executive leadership and experience within engineered solutions companies. Tim brings to Veritas a passion and focus on profitable growth with his deployment of operational excellence, engaging strategies and best practices.

"I am excited by the opportunity to add value in accelerating Veritas' profitable growth and to build upon Robert and David Farrell's culture and success," shares Tim Kardish.

"Tim's hiring as President is a clear reflection of the company's dedication to excellence. We are a team of highly motivated, talented professionals prepared to advance new paths in the radiation shielding market place. Veritas is poised for growth and bringing Tim on board emboldens our team as we continue to drive innovation and deliver industry firsts on a global scale," states Robert J. Farrell, CEO of Veritas Medical Solutions.

Veritas remains committed to building Cancer Centers of Excellence worldwide and bringing our state-of-the-art shielding solutions to other disciplines throughout the industry. We will do this through the relentless pursuit of our core values - Vision, Excellence, Respect, Integrity, Teamwork, Achieve, and Serve. Our name - VERITAS (Latin for Truth) - sets before us the guiding principles and mission of our company.

About Veritas Shielding Solutions

Veritas is a world leader in the design, production and installation of pre-engineered radiation-shielded facilities and actively serves radiation oncology, medical imaging, radiopharmaceutical, non-destructive testing, sterilization, fusion and nuclear energy generation industries.

