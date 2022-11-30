Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Size to Hit USD 791.8 Million by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Information By Acne Type, Patch Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, market size is estimated to be worth USD 791.8 million by 2030 at CAGR 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Synopsis

The anti-acne dermal patch can be described as a medicated pimple patch that aids in reducing swelling and getting rid of acne-causing germs. By enhancing the entry of the active components into the skin and so lowering discomfort, bumps, and redness, these patches are efficient at treating inflamed acne lesions like papules. Salicylic acid and tea tree oil are the two active substances that are most typically used in these patches. They might also aid in reducing lesions brought on by cystic or nodular acne.

The rising desire for fast acne treatment is responsible for the rapid market expansion. Teenagers have a high incidence of acne, which significantly increases the demand for effective skin care products.

One of the main trends prevailing within the market can be the surging preference for herbal anti-acne dermal patches on account of their natural healing properties as well as the lack of adverse effects.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11038

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 791.8 Million CAGR 8.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Acne Type , Patch Type, Ingredient Type and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of the acne vulgaris Increasing trend of social media marketing

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the anti-acne dermal patch industry are

Church & Dwight (US)

Peace Out Skincare (US)

COSRX (South Korea)

Starface (US)

BenQ Materials Corp. (Taiwan)

Alba Botanica (US)

ZitSticka (US)

3M (US)

Sephora, Inc. (US)

Peach and Lily (US)

Due to the existence of a sizable number of developed as well as medium- to small-sized acne patch enterprises, the anti-acne dermal patch market is fragmented in nature. Many market players are privately held or are included in the portfolios of private equity firms. Key businesses are rapidly choosing to use mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographic reach, launch new products, collaborate strategically, and form alliances in developing and economically advantageous regions.



Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Due to ongoing developments in the dermatological industry, a large increase in the market is anticipated. One of the main factors encouraging the use of anti-acne cream and thus raising the market size in the future is the rise in acne cases and skin sensitivity among teenagers.

Additionally, the increased acceptance of internet shopping in developing countries has benefited the sector by raising demand for acne creams. Additionally, the production of new products is likely to increase market size.

Besides, South Korea's contribution is important because it is known as a hub for producing the best skincare goods, including Medicube Zero Foam Cleanser and Innisfree Super Volcanic Clay Mouse. Market expansion in the Asia Pacific will be tremendous, given the strong contribution of other developing countries like China and India. Many of the most well-known skincare companies, like Kama Ayurved, mCaffeine, and SkinKraft, are based in India, which is a hub for entrepreneurs.

Market Restraints:

Over fifty million Americans have various types of allergies each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. According to the study, half of them are unable to apply an anti-acne dermal patch.

Additionally, it has been noted in numerous instances that allergy sufferers who use anti-acne dermal patches have experienced a number of problems. For instance, poor therapies that irritate or sensitise the skin are also blamed for limiting growth because they present technical difficulties in a variety of environmental situations.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Anti-Acne Dermal Patch: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-acne-dermal-patch-market-11038

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic's outbreak had a significant impact on the worldwide market for anti-acne dermal patches. The COVID-19 regulations that have been put in place have had a big impact on the personal care and cosmetics sector. Due to the first worldwide lockout, sales of beauty items, particularly acne patches, have decreased, especially in brick-and-mortar businesses. A few of the causes that have contributed to the large fall in the growth rate of the anti-acne dermal patch industry in 2020 include disruptions in the supply chain and the closing of cosmetic manufacturing facilities around the world. For instance, according to a report from Baird Investment Advisor Co., Ltd., the parent industry of personal care and beauty products will have a loss of 2–3 % in 2020.

Despite the market suffering huge losses in 2020, it picked up speed in 2021 thanks to a significant increase in internet buying. Profits were made by a number of businesses; Peace Out reported a growth of 131.0% in 2021. Additionally, it is anticipated that the industry would pick up steam in the near future due to the growing use of measures to reduce the losses sustained during the lockdown.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11038

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Segmentation

By Acne Type

including acne that is not inflamed and acne that is. Due to its increasing severity and global prevalence in 2021, the inflammatory acne segment is expected to rule the market.

By Patch Type

The market has been divided into medicated, non-medicated, and micro-needle patches based on patch type. Due to its many benefits, such as its ability to give controlled-release medication while also eliminating acne-causing bacteria and reducing inflammation, the medicated dermal patch is anticipated to have the biggest market share in the next few years.

By Ingredient Type

The market has been divided into chemical-based and herbal-based segments according to ingredient type. Due to the qualities of herbal-based patches, which include quickly decreasing inflammatory lesions and reestablishing the epidermal barrier, they are preferred over chemical-based patches. Chemical-based treatments, however, are frequently favored for severe acne.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/11038

By Distribution Channel

Retail stores, pharmacies & drug stores, and e-commerce platforms make up the market segments, with respect to distribution channel. Due to the rising use of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for acne self-management, the pharmacy and drug stores are anticipated to have considerable growth throughout the projected period.

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the US and Canada headed the North American market, which in turn is the global leader. The substantial psychological burden of acne, particularly among women, rising internet usage, and an increase in the number of e-commerce sites selling anti-acne dermal patch solutions are all factors that contribute to the region's remarkable growth.

The Asia Pacific market is steadily expanding thanks to the mounting prevalence of acne skin disorders among the populace, the existence of significant brands, and the widespread use of innovative dermal acne patches.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Acne Treatment Market : Information by Acne Type (Moderate, Mild, Moderate to Severe), Treatment (Medication, Therapeutic Devices), Drug Type (OTC, Prescription), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Injectable), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market Share And Growth Analysis By Diagnostic Device Type (Dermatoscopes, Microscopes, Imaging Devices), By Application (Skin Cancer Diagnostics, Skin Lesion And Others) By End Users (Hospitals, Research Centers, Institutions, And Others) Forecast To 2027

Teledermatology Market Research Report: Information by Type (Products [Software and Hardware] and Services [Tele-consulting, Tele-monitoring, Tele-education, and Others]), by Modality (Store & Forward and Real Time), by End User (Payers, Providers, and Patients), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.