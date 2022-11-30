Global Artificial Intelligence Market to Hit Sales of $895.71 Billion by 2028 | Healthcare to Contribute Over $194 Billion | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth of the global artificial intelligence market is likely to come from three main sources: increased demand from businesses for AI-powered automation, increased investment in AI research and development (R&D), and expansions of the use of AI across various industries. In particular, businesses are increasingly looking to use AI for tasks such as customer support, marketing, and sales.

While all of this growth is good news for businesses, there are some risks associated with using AI. For example, if a machine learning algorithm goes wrong, it could cause significant damage or loss of data. Another risk in the global artificial intelligence market is that regulators could start to take a more skeptical view of how much data companies can collect and use without consent or oversight. Apart from this, the biggest challenge facing the AI industry is developing effective ethical systems. Currently, there is no single governing body or standard for how AI should be used. This could lead to unintended consequences if not done carefully. For example, automated decision making could lead to increased inequality or bias in society.

Despite these risks, SkyQuest believes that the benefits of using AI outweigh them in most cases in the global artificial intelligence market.

The report argues that many opportunities currently exist for businesses in the global artificial intelligence market in innovative ways; for example, by using it to improve customer service or reduce processing time at headquarters. Moreover, we predict that companies will increasingly look to use AI not just for specific tasks but also across multiple business functions—a trend that could lead to even greater gains in efficiency and productivity overall.

Healthcare and Retail to Contribute over $225 Billion to Global Artificial Market by 2028

According to SkyQuest, the adoption of AI in the retail and healthcare sector will grow at a CAGR of 34% and 38.1%, respectively. Wherein, the healthcare sector is projected to contributed around $194 billion to the global artificial intelligence market. This is due to the increasing demand for AI capabilities in these industries and the accompanying opportunities for improved customer experience, increased operational efficiency, and increased innovation. We expect significant advances in natural language processing (NLP) capabilities within AI systems over the next few years, as businesses strive to make their interactions with customers more human-like. This will help them to understand customer sentiment and better anticipate needs. NLP also enables companies to automate complex processes such as order fulfillment, billing, and customer support.

Another key factor driving the growth of artificial intelligence market in these sectors is the widespread availability of data. Retailers and healthcare providers have been able to harness large quantities of data thanks to new technologies such as mobile commerce and big data analysis. This has enabled them to develop sophisticated algorithms that can identify patterns and trends in that data.

In the retail and healthcare sector, artificial intelligence market is being used for tasks such as product recommendation (65%), understanding customer sentiment (57%) and automating labor-intensive tasks (52%). In healthcare, AI is being used for tasks such as diagnosis (71%), managing patient records (51%) and providing optimized treatment plans (49%).

Indications

We are seeing early indications that AI can improve customer experience, optimize inventory levels and identify new business opportunities. However, there are significant risks associated with its use that organizations need to weigh before deploying the technology.

According to the report on global artificial intelligence market, retail companies are using AI in a variety of ways. For example, Walmart is using it to understand customer needs and preferences and then recommending products accordingly. Meanwhile, Amazon is using AI to recommend items for customers based on their past purchases. These types of automated recommendations have the potential to reduce customer wait time and make shopping easier for them.

Meanwhile, healthcare organizations are also starting to use AI in a variety of ways. For example, hospitals are using it to improve patient care by predicting which patients will require hospitalization and then providing them with alerts about this ahead of time. Additionally, healthcare organizations are using AI to monitor patients' health records in order to improve patient care and treatment outcome.

Artificial Intelligence Market is transforming E-Commerce Industry

Artificial intelligence is shaping the future of e-commerce. In particular, it's being used to improve the way products are recommended to customers and to automate processes such as order fulfillment. In one example, Google teamed up with Walmart to develop a system that uses artificial intelligence to predict how likely a customer is to buy a product based on previous purchases. This information is then used to recommend similar products to the customer in the artificial intelligence market.

This technology has already been implemented in Walmart's online store, and it's expected to be rolled out across Google's entire online store portfolio in the near future. It could help reduce customer friction and boost sales volumes.

Another application of artificial intelligence in e-commerce is inventory management. By analyzing large data sets, AI can identify patterns that indicate when an item needs to be restocked or replaced. This information can then be used by retailers to make better decisions about stock levels and order times. It's clear that artificial intelligence market has huge potential benefits for the future of e-commerce. By automating processes and providing more personalized recommendations, it could help shoppers find what they're looking for faster and easier than ever before.

What Does SkyQuest analysis of the AI Market in E-commerce Industry Suggest?

Our analysis of artificial intelligence market in the e-commerce industry finds that AI is increasingly being used to automate certain tasks, such as product identification and recommendation, but is not yet capable of handling all aspects of e-commerce business operations. The report also finds that there is potential for AI to dramatically improve customer experience by providing more personalized recommendations and helping to reduce the number of customer service interactions.

The report suggests that while AI can be used to automate certain tasks in e-commerce businesses, it is not currently able to handle all aspects of the business. Specifically, the artificial intelligence market report notes that AI has been effective in automating product identification and recommendation, but is not yet capable of handling complex transaction processes or managing a company’s data warehouse. In addition, AI could help reduce customer service interactions by providing more personalized recommendations.

The potential benefits associated with using AI in e-commerce businesses are significant. By reducing the amount of time spent on mundane tasks, such as customer service or data entry, companies could free up resources to focus on more valuable activities. Additionally, by providing customers with more personalized recommendations, companies could drive increased loyalty and sales volume. However, while AI has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate in many areas, it will likely take some time before it can be fully adopted into e-commerce operations.

