Aviation Headsets Market to Touch Valuation of $84.20 Million by 2028 | Top 10 Players Generate over 65% Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aviation headsets market is witnessing increasing demand from the global aviation industry for more reliable communication systems. The major end users of aviation headsets are operators and manufacturers of commercial aircraft, helicopters, and private planes. Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the market growth include increasing regulations and standards for Cockpit Communication Systems (CCSs), increasing demand for enhanced safety and efficiency in aircraft operations, and growing adoption by airlines of next-generation headsets such as noise cancelling headsets.

SkyQuest’s report “Aircraft Headsets Market Outlook 2022” provides an assessment of the current market situation and forecast for aviation headsets. The report covers various segments of the global aviation headsets market, including civilian, military, and commercial. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and forecasts until 2028.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/aviation-headsets-market

The civilian segment is projected to be the largest in the aerospace industry by 2028. This is due to increasing awareness about health risks associated with prolonged exposure to loud noise levels in aircraft. The military segment is anticipated to grow at a slower rate than the civilian market due to stricter Noise Abatement Standards (NAS) and stricter regulations for personal exposure to noise. The commercial segment is also expected to grow at a slower rate than the military and civilian markets, as there is a limited number of airlines that impose stringent noise restrictions on their passengers.

Aviation Headsets Market: Segmental Outlook

In terms of individual regions, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of over 9%. This is due to high growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The aviation headset market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, largely due to increased adoption by Russian airlines. The North America market is anticipated to witness a slower growth due to stiff competition from players in other regions.

The primary drivers for this growth are the increasing prevalence of aviation and the continued rise in demand for audio-visual capabilities in both commercial and civil aviation applications. In terms of headset types, SkyQuest found that over-the-head (OTH) headsets will remain the most popular type, accounting for more than 78% of the global aviation headsets market. Other popular types include custom made headsets, on-field earphones, and inflight communications systems/headsets.

Segmentation analysis showed that by 2028, both custom made and on-field earphones are expected to see significant market growth, while OTH headsets will continue to be the dominant type. This is likely due to their versatility, as they can be used in a variety of applications, such as highway transportation and manned aircraft.

Top 10 Players in Aviation Headsets Market Generate over 65% Market Revenue

SkyQuest has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the aviation headset industry, and has provided key insights into the current market landscape, opportunities, challenges and potential strategies for companies operating in this space. Our exhaustive research found that there are a number of key factors driving the growth of the market. Rising global air passenger traffic is resulting in increased investment in new aircraft and infrastructure, which is creating opportunities for companies that design and produce innovative aviation products.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/aviation-headsets-market

SkyQuest's analysis of the top players in aviation headsets market shows that audio quality is the most important factor for customers, followed by noise cancellation. The market leader, Bose, leads in terms of sales and market share, while Sennheiser comes second. Bose, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Panasonic and Shure are some of the top 10 players in the market. These companies account for more than 65% of the market share.

It was found that audio quality is the most important factor for customers when purchasing a headset. This is followed by noise cancellation (a feature that helps to reduce background noise), then design and style. Bose dominates the market. This company has been making aviation headsets for over 50 years and has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. The majority of Bose's revenue comes from sales to airlines and other commercial customers. Sennheiser is second in terms of sales and market share. This company has a long history in the aviation headsets market with products that are used by both commercial pilots and general aviation customers. Sennheiser's main focus is on providing high-quality sound while also reducing ambient noise levels.

Rapidly Expanding Global Fleet of Aircrafts to Flourish Aviation Headsets Market

The demand for aviation headsets is rapidly growing, thanks to the increased popularity of air travel. The global fleet of aircraft is projected to grow from 23,715 planes in 2021 to 39,500 planes by 2040, and this growth will be fueled in part by the increasing demand for aviation headsets.

Aviation headsets market is gaining momentum because they are essential for pilots and crew members during flights. They protect their ears from noise and wind pressure, enable communication between pilots and crew members, and assist with navigation. Aviation headsets are also necessary for passengers who need to be able to hear announcements from the cabin crew and other passengers.

The global market for aviation headsets is estimated to be worth $84.20 million by 2028. This growth is driven in part by the increasing number of passengers who are choosing to fly in airplanes. In addition, the development of new aircraft technologies is creating new opportunities for airlines and headset manufacturers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/aviation-headsets-market

Top Players in Global Aviation Headsets Market

David Clark Company Inc. (US)

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany)

Clarity Aloft Technologies Inc. (US)

The 3M Company (US)

Telex Communications Inc. (US)

Lightspeed Aviation Inc. (US)

Faro Aviation LLC (US)

Pilot Communications USA (US)

MicroAvionics UK Ltd. (UK)

Flightcom Corporation (US)

AKG Acoustics GmbH (Austria)

Sonova Communications AG (Switzerland)

Plantronics Inc. (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Aircraft Lighting Market

Global Military Actuators Market

Global 3D Radar System Market

Global Avionics Market

Global Aerostructures Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com