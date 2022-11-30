CCA Health Michigan expands footprint in Genesee County

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCA Health Michigan, a leading integrated healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination, is growing its presence through the acquisition of the Greater Genesee County Accountable Care Organization (GGC ACO). The GGC ACO, which was the highest-performing Michigan ACO in the Shared Savings Program in 2021, will serve 23 primary care practices with an estimated 5,500 Medicare patients when it officially joins CCA Health Michigan as of January 1, 2023.

“The Greater Genesee County ACO is a well-established organization with a deep understanding of the local community, strong relationships, and a proven track record of success,” said Brian Keane, General Manager, CCA Health Michigan. “We’re thrilled to partner with this talented and dedicated group of providers because they share our passion for improving the lives of the individuals we serve through highly coordinated and compassionate care.”

Earlier this year, CCA Health Michigan was launched following a majority stake acquisition of Reliance Healthcare by Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), a national, multi-state integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. The acquisition included the Reliance Medicare Advantage plan, Reliance ACO, and Reliance Physician Organization (PO). The Medicare Advantage plan was rebranded to CCA Health Michigan in August of 2022, while the ACO and PO were rebranded this month and are now known as: CCA Health ACO and CCA PO.

GGC ACO joins CCA Health ACO with 23 primary care practices in the greater Genesee County area who aim to enhance patient care and improve health outcomes while lowering associated costs. By promoting coordination of care and communication between all providers, GGC ACO’s goal is to ensure patients receive the right care, at the right time, and in the right setting.

“As an organization with strong provider roots, CCA Health Michigan is on a mission to drive innovative, patient-centric models of care that improve long-term clinical and quality outcomes,” said Nazmul Haque, M.D., MRCP, Special Advisor and Board Member, CCA Health Michigan. “GGC ACO is a high performing organization that will help us deliver on this mission. We look forward to collaborating by sharing tools, analytics, and resources so that together we can deliver value-based, cost-effective care to those who need it most.”

About CCA Health Michigan

CCA Health Michigan serves over 60,000 individuals in the state via its Medicare Advantage plans, CCA Health ACO, and CCA PO. By working closely with members, caregivers, providers, and community organizations, CCA Health Michigan aims to coordinate high-quality, patient-centric care that addresses the social factors that impact health, and empower individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthmi.org.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Based in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a multi-state integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. Mission-based and person-centered, CCA focuses on sustainable and evidence-based healthcare breakthroughs that improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and CCA advocates for affordable, high-quality, and cost-effective policies that lead to healthcare equity for individuals who need it most. The CCA uncommon care® model is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country at finding and engaging traditionally hard-to-reach individuals. In addition, CCA’s Medicare Advantage plans in Massachusetts have received Interim Accreditation from The National Committee for Quality Assurance. In 2021, CCA began a multi-year, mission-aligned geographic diversification growth strategy to extend its proven care model throughout the United States, and now serves more than 100,000 individuals and operates health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, and Michigan. CCA has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the 2022 Disability Equality Index®, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. Learn more at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.