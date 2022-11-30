Global Drone Simulator Market to Touch Valuation of $1450.39 Million By 2028 | Free Virtual Drone Simulator to Hinder Market Growth

Westford, USA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a growing demand for drone simulator market that lets people practice flying without risking real-life injuries or financial damage. These simulators can be used to learn how to fly drones safely and efficiently, as well as to test new drone designs before they are released to the public. Some of the most popular drone simulators are available for free online, while others require a subscription fee. There are also commercially-produced simulators that can cost hundreds of dollars.

The drone simulator market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to reach $1,450 million by 2028. The market is globally divided into three main segments: governmental, commercial, and hobbyist. The governmental segment dominates the market with a 72% share. This is due to the increasing demand for drones for civilian purposes such as aerial photography and mapping. Commercial drones account for 28% of the total market, while the hobbyist segment accounts for 6%. However, the commercial segment is forecast to grow at a higher rate than the hobbyist segment due to its greater use in applications such as surveying and monitoring.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the drone simulator market is its ability to provide training that mimics real-world conditions. This enhances safety since pilots can learn without risking their lives or aircraft. Additionally, drone simulators can help improve pilot skills, making them more proficient in using drones in real-world scenarios. However, growth in this industry will not be uniform across all countries. Some countries are already well behind in terms of drone technology, which will make it difficult for them to catch up in terms of drone simulator development. Additionally, there are regulatory restrictions that will hinder the growth of this sector in certain regions.

Businesses Look for New Ways to Explore, Map and Survey their Surroundings in Drone Simulator Market

There is a shift in the way that businesses are utilizing drones and marine systems, driven by their capabilities and versatility. The report indicated that drone use is growing rapidly as businesses look for new ways to explore, map and survey their surroundings. This demand has led to the development of drone simulators, which can help businesses train their pilots and test out new strategies.

The demand for drone simulator market has been increasing over the past few years, with SkyQuest analyst estimating that the market will reach US$1450 million by 2028. This growth is mainly due to the growing popularity of drones for businesses. Drones have a number of advantages over manned aircraft, such as increased accuracy and efficiency when mapping or surveying. They also offer a cost-effective way of conducting aerial inspections or monitoring events.

This demand has led to the development of a number of different drone simulator types. These simulators can either be used in training pilots or helping businesses test out new strategies before implementing them in the real world. Simulator types include physical models that resemble actual drones and virtual reality (VR) simulators that allow users to experience real-world environments while flying drones. One of the key factors driving this demand is the increased safety risks associated with using drones without proper training. Simulator use can help improve pilots’ skills and reduce the risk of accidents in undeveloped areas.

Open Access or Free to Use Software to Hamper Drone Simulator Market

The availability of free virtual drone simulators has caused the revenue of the drone simulator industry to decline in recent years. For instance, Tiny Whoop GO, ORQA FPV Skydive, Flowstate, Crazy Games Drone Simulator, and DJI Simulator free version are some of the major free simulators in the market. The availability of these simulators makes it easy for people to learn how to pilot drones, without having to pay for a professional training course. This has made it difficult for the industry to recover from its earlier losses.

One way that the drone simulator market is trying to combat this problem is by offering paid versions of their software. However, this hasn't been successful in reversing the decline in revenue. In fact, some experts believe that the demise of the drone simulator industry may be unavoidable due to the widespread availability of free virtual drone simulators.

Challenges

The drone simulator market is growing rapidly, with more and more businesses looking to engage in drone operation. However, the industry currently faces a number of challenges.

One major challenge is that there is a lack of realistic drone simulation software. This means that users are not able to train effectively on how to fly drones safely and accurately.

Another challenge in the global drone simulator market is that drones are still relatively new technology, and there is a lot of uncharted territory when it comes to how they can be used. This makes it difficult for developers to create accurate simulations of drone operations.

Finally, drones are expensive and difficult to operate, which makes them a less attractive option for many businesses. Together, these challenges make the drone simulator industry an uphill battle.

Major Players in Global Drone Simulator Market

CAE Inc. (Canada)

L3 Harris Technology Inc. (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Textron Inc. (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Zen Technologies Ltd. (India)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (U.S)

SILKAN (France)

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore)

Leonardo S.P.A (Italy)

