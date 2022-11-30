New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368681/?utm_source=GNW

, Gett, Lyft Inc., Movmi, Mobiag, Mobiko GmbH, Zipcar, The Hertz Corporation, and Uber Technologies Inc.



The global shared mobility market is expected to grow from $231.29 billion in 2021 to $274.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The shared mobility market is expected to reach $461.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



The shared mobility market consists of sales of shared mobility services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to share transportation services with other commuters.Shared transport or shared mobility refers to a transportation system and resources that are shared among users, either concurrently or one after another.



This includes public transit, micro-mobility, automobile-based modes, and commuter-based modes, or ridesharing.



The main types of shared mobility services are ride-hailing, bike sharing, ride-sharing, car-sharing, and other services.The car market involves the use of cars as a mode of shared conveyance and offers benefits such as financial savings for individuals.



Cars can be comfortable for conveyance and can transport four individuals.The various types of mobility vehicles are cars, two-wheelers, and other mobility vehicles.



The various business models include P2P, B2B, and B2C.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shared mobility market in 2021. The regions covered in the shared mobility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government initiatives to promote shared mobility are expected to propel the growth of the shared mobility market going forward.Due to growing traffic congestion and pollution, lack of parking spaces, high fuel prices, and high cost of personal vehicle ownership, governments are taking initiatives to promote shared mobility services to reduce pollution and provide access to efficient transportation.



For instance, in March 2019, the UK government published its strategy on urban mobility for preferring public and shared transport to address congestion and pollution issues.The government is seeking to improve the use of shared transport.



The strategy also emphasizes the need for new transport modes to be integrated into the public transport system. Therefore, an increase in government initiatives is driving the growth of the shared mobility market.



Mobility-as-a-Service has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the shared mobility market.Mobilitie as-a-Service is a type of digital platform that enables users to book and pay for integrated multiple mobility services through a single platform.



Major companies operating in the shared mobility market are focused on providing mobility-as-a-service to lead the market.For instance, Carzonrent, an India-based car rental company, launched Plug Mobility, an electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that offers sustainable mobility solutions for business travel, fleet employee transfers, airport taxi, crew transfer, government and PSU official travel.



This platform focuses on leading the transition from mobility to electric vehicles and reducing pollution.



In February 2022, Cogo, a Denmark-based shared mobility company, acquired eScoot for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position and offer enhanced eco-friendly and shared mobility services for consumers and boost its expansion goals in France, the UK, and Germany. eScoot is a Denmark-based shared mobility aggregator.



The countries covered in the shared mobility market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The shared mobility market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides shared mobility market statistics, including shared mobility industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a shared mobility market share, detailed shared mobility market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the shared mobility industry. This shared mobility market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368681/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________