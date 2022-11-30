Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - Switch Auction

English Icelandic

Series RIKB 24 0415 ISIN IS0000033009 Maturity Date 04/15/2024 Auction Date 12/02/2022 Settlement Date 12/07/2022 Buyback issue RIKB 23 0515 Buyback price (clean) 97.9000

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. The Treasury bond will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 23 0515.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.