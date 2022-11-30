Global Tempered Glass Market to Reach $155.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tempered Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$106.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Tempered Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Billion by the year 2027.
Other End-Uses Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
AFG Industries
Asahi Glass Company (AGC)
AYG Coating Glass Co. Ltd.
Cardinal FG
Gold Plus Glass
Guardian Industries
HNG Group
Jinjing Group
NSG Group
Pilkington
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Sejal Float Glass
Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co. Ltd.
Zhejiang Glass Company Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tempered Glass - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Tempered Glass Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Application -
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: France Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Application -
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
INDIA
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: India Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered
Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered
Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Tempered
Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Tempered Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tempered Glass by Application - Construction,
Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Tempered
Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered
Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Tempered Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tempered Glass by Application - Construction, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Tempered Glass by
Application - Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Tempered Glass Market to Reach $155.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tempered Glass estimated at US$91. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tempered Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW