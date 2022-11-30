New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Minivans Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368679/?utm_source=GNW

The global minivan market is expected to grow from $95.52 billion in 2021 to $100.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The minivan market is expected to grow to $114.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2%.



The minivan market consists of sales of minivans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for carrying passengers and transporting goods.Minivans are larger cars with the capacity to carry more passengers as compared to regular cars.



In minivans, rear seats can be removed to convert minivans into goods carriers or delivery vehicles. Minivans have a higher roof, high H-point seating for passengers, and sliding doors for fewer passengers or carrying goods.



The main types of products in minivans are plug-in minivans, hybrid minivans, mini MPVS, compact MPVS, and large MPVS.The plug-in minivans use external sources of energy to power batteries through cables.



The plug-in minivans are equipped with a battery internally that can be charged through an electric cable to the battery by plugging it at a gas station for operation.The different fuel types include diesel, petrol, electricity, and others.



The various applications include commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the minivan market in 2021. The regions covered in the minivan market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the minivans market going forward.Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that use one or more electric motors as means of propulsion that run on electric power.



There is a rise in demand for electric minivans to protect the environment from pollution and to reduce the cost of fuel while accommodating more passengers and transporting goods.For instance, according to International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, 10 million electric vehicles were on road globally in 2020, a 43% increase from 2019.



Therefore, the rising demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the minivans market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining traction in the minivans market.Major players in the minivans sector are focusing on advanced technologies to lead the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Toyota launched new fourth-generation Noah and Voxy minivans in Japan.These are equipped with advanced driving support technologies such as advanced park (with remote function) and advanced drive (support during traffic congestion).



They are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, the active safety package with advanced functionality.



In May 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra, an India-based automotive manufacturing company partnered with Volkswagen to use MEB electric components such as battery system components, electric motors, and battery cells for its new Born Electric Platform.This partnership aimed at the shared objective of both companies to electrify the automotive market in India.



Volkswagen, a Germany-based motor vehicle manufacturer.



The countries covered in the minivan market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The minivan market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides minivan market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with minivan market share, detailed minivan market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the minivan industry. This minivan market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

